Notorious drug peddler from Goa nabbed in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), in a joint operation with Jamia Osmania police, on Wednesday nabbed a drug peddler Priteesh Narayan Borkar, 36, when he came to the city from Goa for a drugs deal and seized 20 ‘Ecstasy’ pills, five LSD blots, and four grams MDMA, worth Rs 1 lakh from him.

According to sources, the drug peddler’s tentacles are spread all over; he deals with 600 clients from Hyderabad alone. Police sources say that they have identified 166 customers and will take action on them. Borkar was apprehended at Kakatiya Nagar, Habsiguda under the Osmania University police station limits.

He had developed contacts with Goans who were providing him with psychotropic drugs. They were into drug peddling since the last eight years in Goa and used to sell the drugs to interested parties at Anjuna Beach. Borkar procured drugs from them at relatively cheaper prices and sold them at double rates in Hyderabad, sources said.

He eventually developed contacts in Hyderabad too and used to deal with his clients by coming to the city and delivering the required quantity. Borkar was apprehended at Habsiguda while delivering the drug package. However, the police are clueless about the client who was supposed to turn up to pick up the consignment.

