Soil conservation efforts prove a boon for spotted deer in Kawal reserve

The authorities credited the increasing population to vigilant monitoring and improved management of habitat.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The population of spotted deer, chinkaras, blue bulls and other wildlife has increased remarkably in the Kawal Tiger Reserve at Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district, according to forest officials. The authorities credited the increasing population to vigilant monitoring and improved management of habitat. 

According to the officials, the implementation of soil and moisture conservation methods and the development of grasslands have contributed in a big way to the retention of the natural habitat in and around the reserve area.  

“Initially, these conservation methods were not given much attention. Three years ago, we attended a workshop by Professor GD Muratkar, an expert in grassland development and management. We started implementing what we learned during the training and now we function with self expertise,” said CP Vinod Kumar, field director, Kawal Tiger Reserve.

“Around 420 hectares of land have been developed into grasslands with the cooperation of forest officials. These grasslands have become abodes for spotted deer, blue bulls, chinkaras and wild buffalos. The numbers have gone up by 40% in recent years because of the favourable conditions,” he said. 

“During the last two years, percolation tanks were also constructed as part of the soil and moisture conservation. These tanks are not only helpful in recharging the groundwater but also serve as a source of drinking water to the wildlife,” he said. 

“We are also conducting foot patrol to ensure monitoring of forest areas. Officials from other tiger reserves are learning our conservation practices,” he added. 

Deer Kawal Tiger Reserve
