Hyderabad Fever Hospital overwhelmed by increase in flu cases

Renuka kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Government Fever Hospital here is overwhelmed with patients suffering from seasonal flu. “Approximately 900-1000 patients are visiting the outpatient services daily and the number of admissions have also doubled,” said Dr D Anil Kumar, a general physician at the Fever Hospital, which usually treats patients having infectious diseases. “Most of the patients are suffering from seasonal flu,” he added.

“Amongst these patients, a noticeable number was children. Almost 20-35 per cent of the children being admitted in the hospital are having viral fever,” Dr Kumar said.“Some of them are even developing blisters on their hands and feet accompanied by fever. However, doctors have ruled out the possibility of tomato fever except in 2-3 cases,” he said.

Dr Chandrashekhar Rao, the Resident Medical Officer said, “Every year, the prevalence of such diseases increases after the rain. In total, the hospital treats 120 types of infectious diseases. However, the patients suffering from dengue, chickenpox, typhoid gastrointestinal and even Acute Diarrhoeal Disease (ADD) are more these days.”

“Some patients have even developed two infections at the same time. Recently, a patient was diagnosed with Covid-19 and chickenpox at the same time,” the RMO said.The hospital had 282 admissions of viral infection and 147 admissions of ADD in the month of July.The cases are expected to rise further in the coming days, the doctors say.

