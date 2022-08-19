Three officials, private employee land in ACB net for accepting bribes in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested three government officials and a private employee red-handed while accepting bribes in separate incidents. In the first incident, T Naresh Kumar, an assistant director working at the Telangana government Text Book Press, was caught red-handed for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for issuing a promotion order copy to the complainant Siliveri Bharathi, who also works there.

In another incident, the ACB sleuths arrested Chandra Shekhar, a deputy tahsildar in Medak district and Anil Kumar, a private firm employee, who was acting on the former’s behalf, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2.7 lakh from Kotha Ragunath Reddy to proceed with mutation of a plot of land and re-enter it in survey records of Rampur village.

According to ACB officials, Kumar sought Rs 2.50 lakh for Shekhar and another Rs 20,000 for himself from the complainant, who works as a superintendent at the Office of the Commissioner of Printing.In the third incident, Kokkisa Chandra Prakash, a head constable working in Vemulawada, was arrested by ACB sleuths for accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a chicken shop owner.All the four accused were produced before respective courts, the ACB officials said.

