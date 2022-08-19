Home Cities Hyderabad

Three officials, private employee land in ACB net for accepting bribes in Hyderabad

In the third incident, Kokkisa Chandra Prakash, a head constable working in Vemulawada, was arrested by ACB sleuths for accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a chicken shop owner.

Published: 19th August 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)  on Thursday arrested three government officials and a private employee red-handed while accepting bribes in separate incidents. In the first incident, T Naresh Kumar, an assistant director working at the Telangana government Text Book Press, was caught red-handed for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for issuing a promotion order copy to the complainant Siliveri Bharathi, who also works there.

In another incident, the ACB sleuths arrested Chandra Shekhar, a deputy tahsildar in Medak district and Anil Kumar, a private firm employee, who was acting on the former’s behalf, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2.7 lakh from Kotha Ragunath Reddy to proceed with mutation of a plot of land and re-enter it in survey records of Rampur village.

According to ACB officials, Kumar sought Rs 2.50 lakh for Shekhar and another Rs 20,000 for himself from the complainant, who works as a superintendent at the Office of the Commissioner of Printing.In the third incident, Kokkisa Chandra Prakash, a head constable working in Vemulawada, was arrested by ACB sleuths for accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a chicken shop owner.All the four accused were produced before respective courts, the ACB officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB Arrest
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp