First-year MBBS students stage protest at Osmania Medical College

As many as 40 students from Osmania, Gandhi, TRR and Bhaskar Medical Colleges staged a dharna.

Published: 20th August 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first-year students of MBBS on Friday staged a protest at Osmania Medical College alleging that irregularities took place in the conduct of their supplementary examinations by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). As many as 40 students from Osmania, Gandhi, TRR and Bhaskar Medical Colleges staged a dharna.

“Our supplementary exam question papers were not set according to the standards of the National Medical Commission. According to the norms, the question paper should have MCQs for 20 marks. However, the entire paper included long answer questions,” said a student.The students have decided to continue with their  protest until the university assures them either of holding a re-examination or revaluation of earlier question papers.

