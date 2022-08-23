Indian models speak on body positivity, journey of stereotypes, overcoming slurs

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Who says life in front of the camera is always glitz, glam, fame and perfect? If anything, it’s far worse than one can imagine, especially for those who do not conform to society’s superficial standards of beauty. They’re constantly compared and called names and described as too skinny, chubby, tiny and the list goes on. It’s no news that supermodels have been, most times, valued for their bodies more than their persona. But breaking out of it and paving the way for many others are models Nitya Arora, Anjali Lama and Anjali Sivaraman who spoke about body positivity at a YFLO event held at ITC Kohenur, Madhapur. They minced no words about their journey of stereotypes, slurs and overcoming it all.

A fight for acceptance

Anjali Lama, a transgender model who came into the spotlight when she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2017, sharing her inspirational story, says, “Being a trans model was not easy. I started out in 2009 and got no work until two years later. I finally got one but I was asked to do it for free, which I obliged. It turned out well and people began recognising and appreciating my works as a transgender model. In 2016, I moved to India from Nepal and auditioned for shows in vain. My third attempt proved successful — the journey was tough but nice. I have been walking for Lakme Fashion Week every year since 2017.”

Breaking stereotypes

Nithya Arora, a model and jewellery designer, always wanted to be in the spotlight, but her ‘larger’ size did matter to the people who were in the business of hiring. She, who beat all odds, shares, “I loved dressing up and being dramatic and never saw that my looks did not represent a main role or magazine, however, I didn’t believe it was possible. I started my jewellery label when I was quite young and studied fashion in Paris. When I came back, nobody tapped into the modern jewellery market and I took it upon myself to do it — the industry has come a long way today.

I got to design jewellery for Aisha, the first fashion-forward movie back in the day. Still, I always thought about not being represented in the fashion industry two years ago when suddenly, all international fashion ramps had voluptuous women walking the ramp. It took us so long but I’m glad things are slowly changing for the better. Once that became possible, I was able to be in front of the camera. Conversations about inclusivity have been trending for a while now and I hope it brings about actual change.”

Grow and glow

Actor, singer and model Anjali Sivaraman, has braved the ugly world by continuing to work for things she was passionate about despite what society told her. “Back in 2017, when I just entered the modelling industry, I was very unconventional. My height is shorter than most models and my body kept changing — I was curvy and insecurities were constantly thrown on my face that was a little difficult to overcome. When I got to work with Sabyasachi, things began to change.

I walked the ramp barefoot with confidence to show my real height. The industry craves perfection and people change their appearance with surgeries, but when I started to accept myself for who I am, I began to glow and grow. I was bullied as a kid and changed schools when in high school. I remember writing on a piece of paper that I’ll be successful one day and I still have that paper with me,” she signs off with a smile.

HYDERABAD: Who says life in front of the camera is always glitz, glam, fame and perfect? If anything, it’s far worse than one can imagine, especially for those who do not conform to society’s superficial standards of beauty. They’re constantly compared and called names and described as too skinny, chubby, tiny and the list goes on. It’s no news that supermodels have been, most times, valued for their bodies more than their persona. But breaking out of it and paving the way for many others are models Nitya Arora, Anjali Lama and Anjali Sivaraman who spoke about body positivity at a YFLO event held at ITC Kohenur, Madhapur. They minced no words about their journey of stereotypes, slurs and overcoming it all. A fight for acceptance Anjali Lama, a transgender model who came into the spotlight when she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2017, sharing her inspirational story, says, “Being a trans model was not easy. I started out in 2009 and got no work until two years later. I finally got one but I was asked to do it for free, which I obliged. It turned out well and people began recognising and appreciating my works as a transgender model. In 2016, I moved to India from Nepal and auditioned for shows in vain. My third attempt proved successful — the journey was tough but nice. I have been walking for Lakme Fashion Week every year since 2017.” Breaking stereotypes Nithya Arora, a model and jewellery designer, always wanted to be in the spotlight, but her ‘larger’ size did matter to the people who were in the business of hiring. She, who beat all odds, shares, “I loved dressing up and being dramatic and never saw that my looks did not represent a main role or magazine, however, I didn’t believe it was possible. I started my jewellery label when I was quite young and studied fashion in Paris. When I came back, nobody tapped into the modern jewellery market and I took it upon myself to do it — the industry has come a long way today. I got to design jewellery for Aisha, the first fashion-forward movie back in the day. Still, I always thought about not being represented in the fashion industry two years ago when suddenly, all international fashion ramps had voluptuous women walking the ramp. It took us so long but I’m glad things are slowly changing for the better. Once that became possible, I was able to be in front of the camera. Conversations about inclusivity have been trending for a while now and I hope it brings about actual change.” Grow and glow Actor, singer and model Anjali Sivaraman, has braved the ugly world by continuing to work for things she was passionate about despite what society told her. “Back in 2017, when I just entered the modelling industry, I was very unconventional. My height is shorter than most models and my body kept changing — I was curvy and insecurities were constantly thrown on my face that was a little difficult to overcome. When I got to work with Sabyasachi, things began to change. I walked the ramp barefoot with confidence to show my real height. The industry craves perfection and people change their appearance with surgeries, but when I started to accept myself for who I am, I began to glow and grow. I was bullied as a kid and changed schools when in high school. I remember writing on a piece of paper that I’ll be successful one day and I still have that paper with me,” she signs off with a smile.