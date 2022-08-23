Home Cities Hyderabad

Six interstate smugglers arrested with 590 kilos of ganja in Hyderabad

The cops also seized 590 kg of ganja, four mobile phones and a four-wheeler, all amounting to Rs 1.3 crore. 

Published: 23rd August 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A total of six interstate drug peddlers, sellers, transporters, receivers and mediators were arrested in a joint operation by sleuths of LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) and Abdullahpurmet police on Monday. The cops also seized 590 kg of ganja, four mobile phones and a four-wheeler, all amounting to Rs 1.3 crore. 

Addressing the media, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) Mahesh Bhagwat mentioned that the smugglers were transporting the banned drug from Odisha to Maharashtra when they caught the prime accused Karan Parusharam Parkale, who is a receiver and seller. He had looped in drivers Santosh Anil Gaikwad, Akash Shivaji Chaudhari and Vinod Laxman Gade, and an engineering student Ajay Mahadeo Ethape on a commission basis of Rs 500 per kg and be paid via a mediator Bhukya Sai Kumar from Suryapet, who is currently absconding, the CP added.

Parashuram has been peddling ganja from Malkangiri in Odisha to Maharashtra since 2019 and has contacts in the border area of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Mahesh said, adding that the accused had been arrested by Andhra Pradesh’s Sileru police in 2019 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and was in jail for six months at Visakhapatnam. 

Even after his release, he was arrested under the NDPS Act by Abdullahpurmet, Ghatkesar and  Vanasthalipuram police and detained under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act for three months, the CP said. Parashuram had ordered 590 kg of the drug from Raju, Bheema and Ambothu Nagaraj in Malkangiri. They had distributed the 590 kg of ganja into 48 packs of 10 kg and 55 packs of 2 kg.

The prime accused purchased the ganja at Rs 3,000 per kg and was going to sell it for Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per kg. However, when they were making their way to Maharashtra via Hyderabad through the Outer Ring Road (ORR) when the cops intercepted their vehicle, arrested the offenders and seized the contraband. A total of three suppliers are said to be missing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja Special Operations Team drug peddlers drug
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp