World through a lens: Madhapur sees participants from 85 countries in Indian Photography Festival

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As humans with emotions bubbling up inside of us, we love to create good memories and capture them well enough to look back on them and relive those experiences. To do this beautiful job with perfection is an art, as this capture remains for a lifetime and sometimes, maybe even generations. It might tell a story, describe a situation or celebration or even take us into the subject’s mundane world — the ideas, emotions and possibilities are unlimited.

People say that cameras do wonders, but we seldom realise that it's the photographers who struggle to get that one shot right. To celebrate the same, a photo exhibition has been put up at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur. This is part of the Indian Photography Festival (IPF) which has participants from 85 different countries. The photographs of those nominated for the contest have been put up at the exhibition and we bring you a tiny glimpse of what a lens can create.

The many photographs have been nominated for different categories that include photojournalism, documentary, travel and nature, wildlife, street, portrait, wedding and last but not least, mobile photography. The exhibition that commenced during the weekend, will go on till September 19, after which winners of the contest will be named based on the votes of viewers.

While we take a look at the pictures, we also get in touch with some photographers from Hyderabad who have been nominated for the award and have their works displayed at the exhibition. Vamshidhar Reddy was nominated for the wedding photography award and describes the picture he clicked, saying, “The photo that was selected was for one of my first clients when I started my own wedding company.

My client, the bride’s mother had passed away not very long before the wedding. This made the bidaai scene very emotional. I could see how hard it was for the father to let go of his little girl. I could see him tear up many times during the wedding and while the bride was walking away, she grabbed his kurta which led him to burst out and I got to capture that sacred moment.”

Vamshidhar is ‘super’ excited for IPF since he submitted his picture never expecting to be nominated. “This is a big deal for sure. For me, wedding photography is everything. When I started in the year 2018, I worked for a big brand back then and later started on my own. This is proof that I have grown over the years and learned a lot,” he tells CE.

Rama Veeresh Babu, who is nominated for portrait photography, is thrilled to be a part of IPF for the third time and excitedly shares, “I am pumped to be a part of this photo festival. I participated for the first time back in 2015 and then in 2021, and this time I got nominated and shortlisted for the portrait award. I took my photograph at Bear Lake, the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It is one of the loveliest places to go hiking. I love the yellow leaves in the reflection which look like a painting. My collection of people documentation, clocks on heritage buildings, streets and landscape, etc., too, are very dear to me.”

