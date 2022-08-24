Say yes to muscle health

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A weaker muscle strength may indicate a weaker heart. As per a study based in Vienna, handgrip strength across a certain specific demographic was co-related to various heart and lung problems. Simple tasks from holding carry bags to opening water bottle lids can help one determine the handgrip muscle strength. So far to say, many studies done around weaker muscle strength have also surprisingly indicated lower life expectancy. We speak to experts to find out more.

According to Dr G.Manoj Kumar, consultant orthrobotic Surgeon, Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, “Muscle strength is not only for those who are into fitness as a hobby, but it is also important for a healthy lifestyle too. Strong muscles are needed to strengthen bones, regulate blood flow, maintain a weight and body fat balance, reduce joint pains and healthier older life. Unfortunately, muscles get loose if not active.

A strength exercise is any activity that makes your muscles work harder than usual. This increases your muscles’ strength, size, power and endurance. The activities involve using your body weight or working against resistance. You should try to do two sessions or more of muscle strengthening exercises a week.”Muscular strength has been increasingly recognised in the pathogenesis and prevention of chronic disease. It has also been inversely associated with age-related weight and adiposity gains, and the risk of HTN. “Certain genes are involved in making proteins that protect muscle fibres.

Muscular dystrophy occurs when one of these genes is defective. Each form of muscular dystrophy is caused by a genetic mutation particular to that type of disease. Most of these mutations are inherited. Studies have shown that skeletal muscle mass and strength have been influenced by several lifestyle habits including reduced physical activity, alcohol consumption and smoking of tobacco. Healthier the lifestyle better the muscle strength,” informs Dr Raghuveer Reddy K, shoulder and knee surgeon, Sai Institute of Sports Injury and Arthroscopy, Errumanzil.

Strong muscles improve cardiovascular health, they also improve your oxygen intake and protect you from cardiorespiratory diseases, shares Dr KJ Reddy, chief joint replacement surgeon and sports specialist, Apollo Hospitals.

“Strong muscles help regulate blood sugar and act as a barrier against diabetes. When walking eight times body weight is on muscles, it’s 12 times when walking up and down and it is 18 times while getting up from a sitting position. One needs to do proper exercise and maintain a healthy lifestyle to maintain stronger muscles. Once muscles are strong, all the organs of the body will be stronger and better functioning,” concludes Dr KJ Reddy.

