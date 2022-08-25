Prophet remarks row: NCPCR jumps into action; Owaisi blames Raja Singh for Hyderabad's law and order situation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Hyderabad Police to lodge an FIR against those who made school children raise slogans against suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh over his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

In a letter to the Hyderabad Police, the NCPCR said video clips circulating on social media platforms show children raising slogans such as "sar tan se juda" and demanding that the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader be "hanged".

The commission said it seems the children were influenced and used in the protests as political tools.

"The commission deems it appropriate to take suo motu cognizance since there is a prima-facie violation of the relevant provisions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

"The commission thereby requests your good offices to investigate the matter by lodging an FIR against the perpetrators at once. Further, the children who are seen in the videos should be identified and produced before the Child Welfare Committee for recording their statements and proper counselling as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015," the panel said.

The NCPCR said an action-taken report, along with a copy of the FIR, the statements of the children and their parents and relevant records should be submitted to it within seven days.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said protests in some parts of the city were a direct result of the alleged hate speech by the saffron party leader.

In a tweet, Owaisi said the police picked up 90 people from the Shah Ali Banda area on Wednesday and on his representation they were released.

"This situation is a direct result of Raja Singh's hate speech. He must be sent to jail at the earliest. I also reiterate my appeal to maintain peace. #Hyderabad is our home, it should not fall prey to communalism," Owaisi tweeted.

He further said AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala and the party's corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have been working all night to de-escalate the situation.

Some of the sensitive areas of the city have witnessed sporadic incidents protests against Raja Singh who was arrested on August 23 for allegedly making remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed in a video, which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded.

Later, he was granted bail by a local court.

Following his release by the court, protests erupted in some parts of the city that went on till Wednesday afternoon.

"On my representation to DCP South, 90 protesting youth from Shah Ali Banda & Asha Talkies have been released. AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala & our corporators have been working all night to de-escalate the situation. I have been in touch with them & police too #Hyderabad," he said in another tweet.

According to him in one case, police had used disproportionate force and barged into a home and detained five youths.

"This isn't acceptable. They've been released on my representation. I asked our corporators to drop the youths back home," he said in the tweet.

