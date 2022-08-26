Calm prevails in Hyderabad after arrest of BJP MLA Raja Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sense of foreboding that was visible on the faces of most citizens on Thursday morning vanished as the day progressed after news spread that BJP MLA T Raja Singh was arrested for his diatribe on YouTube against a particular community. Most people expected the protests against the MLA’s arrest, and release within hours, to intensify after Friday prayers, and this fear has now been more or less abated.

Except for stray incidents in some parts of the Old City on Wednesday night, the city was by and large peaceful on Thursday, with tourists thronging the Charminar and most business establishments open.

Tension prevailed for some time at Shalibanda at around 11 pm on Wednesday after a group of youngsters pelted stones on the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stationed there. The protesters chose a locality with four exits for their attack, so that they could easily escape after attacking. A heap of stones for use in an under-construction building provided them with the ammunition.

As the attack unfolded, the police personnel went into defensive mode and then split into groups and entered through the four exits, cornering the stone-pelters. The police used lathis and dragged some who took shelter in some houses. Some of the protesters were arrested and later released. Apart from this one incident, the situation remained under control on Thursday in Charminar, as heavy RAF deployment could be seen around the historical monument. CCTV cameras were installed at the Bhagyalakshmi temple.

Locals told Express that things could still go out of hand on Friday. This was before the arrest of the controversial legislator.“There is anger among the people about the comments made by the MLA hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims. Mushtaq Malik has given a call for a protest rally on Friday from Charminar to Dar-Ul-Shifa,” said ND Nazeer, a street vendor at Charminar.Malik, president of Tehreek Muslim Shabban, had called for a ‘million march’ against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 28, 2019 which was a resounding success with tens of thousands of people congregating at the Dharna Chowk.

However, analysts say that the turnout had more due to the topic at the time (CAA) which had an emotional attachment with the people across the city and little to do with Malik.With the MLA being arrested, no one expects any overwhelming response to Malik’s call, if he were to defy the police orders and start his rally. The police have refused permission for any rally after Friday prayers.Police have issued orders to shops and businesses establishments around the Charminar to down their shutters from 7 pm on Thursday. These would remain closed till the end of the Friday prayers as a precautionary measure.

Activist held for inflammatory tweet

Taking suo moto cognisance, Hyderabad CCS sleuths on Thursday arrested civil rights activist Syed Abdahu Kashaf and released him in a couple of hours for his allegedly inflammatory tweet. “Kashaf had given a highly objectionable statement on Twitter which is a direct incitement of violence apart from promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion,” a senior police officer said. “Cases which were registered under Sections 153(A), 505(2) and 504 IPC, but he was given bail on personal bond and hence released,” the officer said. He said that investigation is on.

HYDERABAD: The sense of foreboding that was visible on the faces of most citizens on Thursday morning vanished as the day progressed after news spread that BJP MLA T Raja Singh was arrested for his diatribe on YouTube against a particular community. Most people expected the protests against the MLA’s arrest, and release within hours, to intensify after Friday prayers, and this fear has now been more or less abated. Except for stray incidents in some parts of the Old City on Wednesday night, the city was by and large peaceful on Thursday, with tourists thronging the Charminar and most business establishments open. Tension prevailed for some time at Shalibanda at around 11 pm on Wednesday after a group of youngsters pelted stones on the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stationed there. The protesters chose a locality with four exits for their attack, so that they could easily escape after attacking. A heap of stones for use in an under-construction building provided them with the ammunition. As the attack unfolded, the police personnel went into defensive mode and then split into groups and entered through the four exits, cornering the stone-pelters. The police used lathis and dragged some who took shelter in some houses. Some of the protesters were arrested and later released. Apart from this one incident, the situation remained under control on Thursday in Charminar, as heavy RAF deployment could be seen around the historical monument. CCTV cameras were installed at the Bhagyalakshmi temple. Locals told Express that things could still go out of hand on Friday. This was before the arrest of the controversial legislator.“There is anger among the people about the comments made by the MLA hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims. Mushtaq Malik has given a call for a protest rally on Friday from Charminar to Dar-Ul-Shifa,” said ND Nazeer, a street vendor at Charminar.Malik, president of Tehreek Muslim Shabban, had called for a ‘million march’ against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 28, 2019 which was a resounding success with tens of thousands of people congregating at the Dharna Chowk. However, analysts say that the turnout had more due to the topic at the time (CAA) which had an emotional attachment with the people across the city and little to do with Malik.With the MLA being arrested, no one expects any overwhelming response to Malik’s call, if he were to defy the police orders and start his rally. The police have refused permission for any rally after Friday prayers.Police have issued orders to shops and businesses establishments around the Charminar to down their shutters from 7 pm on Thursday. These would remain closed till the end of the Friday prayers as a precautionary measure. Activist held for inflammatory tweet Taking suo moto cognisance, Hyderabad CCS sleuths on Thursday arrested civil rights activist Syed Abdahu Kashaf and released him in a couple of hours for his allegedly inflammatory tweet. “Kashaf had given a highly objectionable statement on Twitter which is a direct incitement of violence apart from promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion,” a senior police officer said. “Cases which were registered under Sections 153(A), 505(2) and 504 IPC, but he was given bail on personal bond and hence released,” the officer said. He said that investigation is on.