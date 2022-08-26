Hyderabad cops confident of peace holding around Mecca Masjid

Home Cities Hyderabad

Ahead of Friday prayers, security has been beefed up across the Old City, with the highest concentration of forces around the Mecca Masjid.

Published: 26th August 2022

Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad

Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad. (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

Senior officers told Express that the area heightened vigil is in place around the historical mosque with close to 500 personnel deployed. “Areas like Charminar, especially Mecca Masjid, Mir Chowk and Shalibanda will be closely monitored,” a senior officer said.

“Also, RAF, Armed Reserve and Task Force personnel will be deployed. We are confident there would be no disturbance, but are ready for any situation. We will continue to monitor the situation till mid-September,” the officer said.

The police have asked worshippers to offer prayers at local mosques. “We believe that the turnout at Mecca Masjid would be less than usual,” he said.

