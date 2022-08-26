Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Development Authority starts distribution of one lakh clay Ganesha idols

Arrangements to hand over the idols directly to people in 41 locations from August 25 to 30 and also through mobile vans have also been made.

Published: 26th August 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Children in bicycles pass through a shop selling idols of Lord Ganesha at Erragadda in Hyderabad on Thursday | Jwala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan  Development Authority (HMDA) has started distributing one lakh clay idols of Lord Ganesha. Arrangements to hand over the idols directly to people in 41 locations from August 25 to 30 and also through mobile vans have also been made.

The HMDA is distributing the clay idols in a bid to encourage the use of eco-friendly alternatives and minimise the use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. The civic agency is promoting the concept of “eco Ganesha”,  since the immersion of such idols in waterbodies won’t have a debilitating effect on water quality.

Re Sustainability to  distribute 10k idols

Re Sustainability (formerly known  as Ramky Enviro Engineers) will provide 10,000 eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idols to people in the city

