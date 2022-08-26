Hyderabad Development Authority starts distribution of one lakh clay Ganesha idols

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has started distributing one lakh clay idols of Lord Ganesha. Arrangements to hand over the idols directly to people in 41 locations from August 25 to 30 and also through mobile vans have also been made. The HMDA is distributing the clay idols in a bid to encourage the use of eco-friendly alternatives and minimise the use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. The civic agency is promoting the concept of “eco Ganesha”, since the immersion of such idols in waterbodies won’t have a debilitating effect on water quality. Re Sustainability to distribute 10k idols Re Sustainability (formerly known as Ramky Enviro Engineers) will provide 10,000 eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idols to people in the city