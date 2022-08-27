Home Cities Hyderabad

More direct flights to ease Hyderabad-Kuwait air connectivity

A large number of passengers fly from Hyderabad to Kuwait and vice versa on a daily basis.

Published: 27th August 2022 06:07 AM

Airport, Kochi

Representational Image. ( File | EPS)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The air connectivity between Hyderabad and Kuwait is set to improve with the Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) planning to introduce direct flights to the State capital in an effort to meet the growing demand on the route. 

A large number of passengers flying from Hyderabad to Kuwait and vice versa on a daily basis. However, there are only a couple of direct flights connecting Hyderabad and Kuwait as many airlines operate their airbuses with one or two stops in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Dubai and Sharjah.

The decision of Kuwait Airways to operate direct flights to Hyderabad would be a big relief for air passengers who otherwise spend around 10-24 hours on the flight and wait for a long time at other airports. With direct flights, one can fly from Hyderabad to Kuwait in less than five hours. 

This is as part of Kuwait Airways’ plans to introduce flights to eight new destinations including Maldives, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Addis Ababa, Madinah, Taif, Hyderabad and Kathmandu. For this, the company plans to roll out Airbus A320 carriers. Kuwait operates scheduled international services throughout the Middle East to India, Europe, Southeast Asia and North America, from its main base at Kuwait International Airport. 

At present, major airlines operating flights between these two countries are Air Arabia, Air India, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Gulf Air, IndiGo, Oman Air, Qatar Airways, Srilankan Airlines, British Airways, Vistara, Lufthsana, Flydubai, which together operate over 60 flights daily.  According to Gobibo, the lowest fare for the Hyderabad to Kuwait flight is Rs 12,709 and the average airfare is Rs 21,884 depending on the airline, timings and availability.

At a glance 

  • At present, there are only a couple of direct flights between Hyderabad & Kuwait
  • Kuwait Airways plans to introduce direct flights to Hyderabad to meet the growing demand 
  • Direct flights will reduce the travel time to less than five hours from Hyderabad to Kuwait and vice versa
