13 more link roads coming up in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With several missing links/link roads in Greater Hyderabad and its outskirts that were brought into use more than a year ago are providing great relief to the commuters helping in improving mobility, shortening travel distances for commuters, improving road safety and help reducing carbon emissions, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) has initiated the process to construct as many as new 13 missing links/slip roads under Package-III in Phase-III at an estimated cost of Rs 293 crore.

The HRDCL is taking up the development of missing link roads and slip roads in all four directions of the city to improve the connectivity, and road network and to decongest the traffic on main roads. The State Government has taken a decision to develop model corridors in a bid to improve the transport systems in Hyderabad. These link roads will help ease traffic congestion on the major corridors by acting as alternative distributors or parallel routes.

The proposed 13 missing links/link roads to be constructed in Phase-III in different directions of the city include (1) Rose Garden Function Hall Dammaiguda to Nagaram road connecting to ECIL (2.80 km), Cheriyala JNNURM Housing Colony to Ahmedguda/RGK (1.70 km), Firing Katta to NTR statue road in Jawahar Nagar (2.10 km), NTR statue to Dammaiguda road (1.90 km), NTR statue to Dumping yard Jawaharnagar (2.35 km), ®NTR statue to Vampuguda road (1.20 km), Rampally X Road to Sy No. 421, Near HP Petrol Pump (3.90 km), Sy No. 421 (Near HP Petrol Pump) to Yamnampet up to Nagaram (3.10 km)Cherlapally to ORR service road via Karimguda (3.80 km), Yamanampet flyover to Double bedroom houses in Nagaram (2.60 km), Cherlapally BSNL office to Rampally Jn (3.30 km), Yamnampet to ORR service Road in Pocharam (2.10® km) and Shivareddyguda to Madhav Reddy Bridge in Ghatkesar (2.50 km). The period of completion of work on missing links is one year.

Of the 47 roads taken up in Phase-I and Phase-II, 31 missing link roads have been completed and thrown open to the public and the remaining 16 link roads are under progress and expected to be completed shortly. The link corridors will also help in enhancing the commercial establishments and value of properties, reduction of carbon levels and journey time on main roads playing a vital role during peak hours jams.

INTENSIVE STUDY

After an intensive study of the traffic pattern over the road network of Hyderabad, the technical feasibility, availability of RoW and ease of construction of 135 links covering a total length of 126.20 km were identified

