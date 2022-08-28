An innovator who makes daily life better

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With over 20 inventions under his belt, a 59-year-old electrician from Jagtial continues to make new items for the benefit of people. Alladi Prabhakar’s inventions defy the constraints of sectors and show his capabilities in the fields of agriculture, health and environment, among others. One of his latest inventions, the “Prabhat Versatile Bed” was recently granted a patent by Intellectual Property India (IPI). The multi-purpose bed helps bedridden patients go through their daily chores without relying on caregivers too much.

These cots cost around Rs 21,500 and are made with iron and fibre. The bed consists of a built-in commode and a wash basin with a hand shower. It also has an easy pushback system which facilitates patients to get up and sit with ease.

Speaking to TNIE, Prabhakar says, “It’s my second product to get a patent after the automatic generator starter. I applied for the rights in 2017 and received them now. This bed is a unique invention as there is no other product like it with so many features. It doesn’t require much service hence the maintenance of this cot is also simple.

“We are manufacturing these beds in our own factory in Metpally named Prabhat Industries. At present, we have 12 workers who are from nearby villages. We are managing the marketing of these multi-purpose beds as well. These beds are available online for sale and some of our other products like the electrical pole chip and jumbo air coolers are available on platforms like Amazon and IndiaMart. We have sold around 4,000 of these beds to date,” he adds.

For the rural consumer

One of his latest eco-friendly innovations, a coconut shredding machine, helps farmers process coconuts on their own and create wealth from waste. The machine is powered with a single-phase three HP (horsepower) motor. After chopping the coconuts, the coco fibre can be used in making ropes, idols and carpets while the cocopeat can be used for agricultural purposes as it’s an organic compound.

“Many farmers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, even with 40-50 acres of coconut farms, give away the shells to the civic body, who process them with heavy machinery. This machine helps the farmers to process the coconuts by themselves at less cost and electricity while helping them with additional income,” Prabhakar adds.

“The cocopeat is natural and freely available and is now being widely used in nurseries as it locks the moisture for a longer time. The farmers can also use it in the fields, reducing the use of fertilisers as it helps in faster growth,” he mentions.

“It took us about four months to design and manufacture the machine. We have received about 10 orders to date. Officials from the Agriculture Department and Palle Srujana have visited and appreciated it,” says Prabhakar. “With all our innovative products, we try to address the needs of the people and workers in rural areas. Our aim is to make affordable and easy-to-use products which are useful for society,” he adds.

