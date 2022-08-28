Home Cities Hyderabad

Extended Chandrayangutta flyover opened in Hyderabad

The 674-metre flyover, built at an estimated cost of Rs 45.87 crore, to ease the woes of commuters on the route

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali, along with Chandrayangutta AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, inaugurates the flyover on Saturday 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After a delay of a few days, the Chandrayangutta flyover was finally thrown open on Saturday, bringing an end to the woes of the commuters suffering due to increased traffic flow on the slip road while the bridge was being extended.

The flyover will make the drive from Shamshabad International Airport to Nalgonda and Warangal via LB Nagar hassle-free, without commuters having to face traffic bottlenecks at Barkas and Kandikal Gate intersections.

The flyover was inaugurated by Home Minister Mahmood Ali in the presence of Chandrayangutta AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and others. Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Ali said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has set an example in the implementation of various welfare programmes and development.

He said that 47 SRDP works have been undertaken to improve traffic flow in the city. The Home Minister said that work on flyovers, RoBs and RuBs has been taken up in areas with high traffic density with the aim of developing a signal-free city.

The flyover has been designed keeping in view the traffic volume for the next 20 years. The 674-metre flyover, built at an estimated cost of Rs 45.87 crore, has a total width of about 16.610 metres with four lane divided carriageway of two lanes on either side.

The total length of the solid approach is 314 metres. Shamshabad side A1 approach is 144 m (with RCC retaining wall) and LB Nagar side A2 approach 170 metres (with reinforced earth structure).

