Rope-sliding activity at HMDA forest block on the anvil
Such a recreational activity is being provided at the KCR Urban Eco Park in Mahabubnagar district which is already attracting hundreds of visitors on a daily basis.
HYDERABAD: One of the Urban forest blocks in Hyderabad developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will soon have rope-sliding adventure activity wherein enthusiasts use ropes strung high to slide over a terrain. This is similar to rappelling in which enthusiasts slide down almost vertically.
The idea to set up the rope-gliding adventure activity was shared by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), K T Rama Rao with MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Sunday. Rama Rao tagged Arvind Kumar to a video clip of the adventure activity posted by a twitter user asking the Minister to set up a similar facility in Hyderabad.
‘’This is beautiful, let’s try this in Telangana. It’ll be a thrilling experience’’, Rama Rao tweeted. ‘’We already have this at KCR Eco park in Mahbubnagar, Will have this tried at @HMDA_Gov urban parks @arvindkumar_ias (sic)”, his tweet said.
