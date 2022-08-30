Home Cities Hyderabad

Direct flights from Hyderabad to 3 Vietnamese cities, come October

Air India’s first-ever non-stop flight from Chicago lands at GMR Hyderabad International Airport at 1 am on Friday

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Are you set for an experience filled with nature, distinctive architecture, and delicious food?  You can now explore the scenic beauty of Sam Mountain and Halong Bay to the magnificent rice terraces and beaches. Vietnam is now just four hours away from Hyderabad.

Come October, GMR Hyderabad International Airport is all set to launch Vietjet Air’s direct flight service from Hyderabad to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh and Da Nang. Hyderabad Airport will be the first in Southern India where VietJet will be launching its non-stop service to multiple cities in Vietnam.

The maiden Vietjet flights to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang are slated to take to the skies on October 7 and 9 and November 29 respectively. Each service will operate between the Hyderabad International Airport and popular Vietnamese cities four times a week.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, “Vietjet’s new direct flight services connecting Hyderabad with Vietnam will not only boost leisure tourism but also facilitate trade and commerce to stimulate businesses across sectors. This route is bound to satiate the spirit of travellers from our regions who are looking for memorable tourist experiences in Vietnam and vice versa.”

Jay L Lingeswara, Vietjet Commercial Director said, “We are thrilled to strengthen our network in India with new direct flights starting from Hyderabad this October. Hyderabad, the city of pearls, will be another highlight out of Delhi and Mumbai where we expand our India-Vietnam flight network to 17 routes by end of the year.”

Trade and tourism between India and Vietnam have flourished in the post-pandemic era. With an online visa application, it is now easier than ever for Indian citizens to visit Vietnam. With the Covid-19 pandemic ebbing, over 3.5 lakh international visitors visited Vietnam in July, making it one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the world.

