T Raja Singh arrest: Police invoke PD Act against 27-year-old for allegedly raising hate slogans

The detained person was identified as Syed Adahu Quadri, a resident of Old Malakpet.

Published: 31st August 2022 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh said the CM is reminded of SC, ST, and BCs only when there is a byelection.

Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Clamping down on the potential hatemongers with an iron fist, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand on Tuesday invoked the Preventive Detention Act against a 27-year-old man for allegedly raising hate slogans during the arrest of BJP MLA T Raja Singh.

The police said the man posted provocative and inflammatory multimedia messages on social media platforms with an intention to promote enmity between Hindus and Muslims and disturb communal peace and tranquillity.

The detained person was identified as Syed Adahu Quadri, a resident of Old Malakpet. The police have booked as many as five cases out of which three related to promoting enmity between different groups.

In a release, the police said that the detained man had participated in the ‘arrest Raja Singh’ protest on the intervening night of August 22 and 23 and raised slogans invoking a sense of hatred among a section of Muslim youths.

“Since this video (him raising slogans) went viral on national television channels and social media platforms, it created a disturbance to public order throughout the country,” police alleged in the release. Further, the police said that his act was a breach of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

“Sensing danger to the life and properties in the hands of the protestors, people panicked and closed their shops and establishments. The entire population of the city and the State went into a grip of fear and shock by his acts,” police alleged.

