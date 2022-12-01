Home Cities Hyderabad

Four held with opium, poppy powder worth Rs 12 lakh

Ten days ago, Bishnoi went to Rajasthan and brought 500 gms of poppy straw powder and 750 gms of opium.

Published: 01st December 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Wednesday nabbed four persons, including a peddler who used to procure opium and poppy straw powder from Rajasthan and sell it in Hyderabad, and seized contraband worth Rs 12 lakh from them.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said: “Prime accused Ramesh Bishnoi is a native of Jodhpur and moved to the city to eke out a livelihood. Initially, he started working as a helper in a travel agency but later took drug peddling to make quick money.”

Ten days ago, Bishnoi went to Rajasthan and brought 500 gms of poppy straw powder and 750 gms of opium.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp