Four held with opium, poppy powder worth Rs 12 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Wednesday nabbed four persons, including a peddler who used to procure opium and poppy straw powder from Rajasthan and sell it in Hyderabad, and seized contraband worth Rs 12 lakh from them.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said: “Prime accused Ramesh Bishnoi is a native of Jodhpur and moved to the city to eke out a livelihood. Initially, he started working as a helper in a travel agency but later took drug peddling to make quick money.”

Ten days ago, Bishnoi went to Rajasthan and brought 500 gms of poppy straw powder and 750 gms of opium.

