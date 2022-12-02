Grid Dynamics opens its first engineering & tech centre in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: US-headquartered digital transformation services and solutions provider Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc on Thursday commenced its India operations in Hyderabad. IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao declared the centre open for business and innovation.

The plan that unfolded in May 2022 finally took shape in less than six months with a sprawling state of the art 300-seater facility at the Knowledge Park in Hitec City. The facility has commenced phase-1 with 150-seater and plans to add another 150 seats by March 2023.

“Hyderabad is a powerhouse of a diverse pool of highly talented engineers. The region is also backed by a strong ecosystem of premier engineering and management Institutes and a very supportive government machinery that would help us scale much faster as a public company,” said Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that Hyderabad has been at the forefront of engineering innovations and home to many large players in the Technology arena. “Grid Dynamics’ choice of Hyderabad in Telangana is a clear testimony of the success of the government’s vision for making it easy for multinational companies to operate with ease and speed. We are certain that the Hyderabad centre will exceed expectations across all business dimensions and propel Grid Dynamics towards nonlinear growth at a global scale.”

