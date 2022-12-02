Home Cities Hyderabad

KTR to inaugurate, lay stone for projs in Kukatpally

He will also lay the foundation stone for the stormwater drain (SWD) from Ali Complex to RR Nagar and from Praga Tools to Bowenpally at an estimated cost of Rs 5.55  crore.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maud Minister KT Rama Rao will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate as many as seven developmental works/projects costing Rs 28.51 crore in the Kukatpally Assembly constituency on Friday.  He will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a retaining wall at Boin Cheruvu in Old Bowenpally and Manasarovar Nala T Junction works to be taken up at a cost of Rs 4.48 crore.

Additionally, he will also lay the foundation stone for works at Rangdamuni Cheruvu (IDL Lake) in Kukatpally at a cost of Rs 9.80 crore and another for the development of HIG Park in Balaji Nagar at a cost of Rs 2 crore. The newly developed graveyard at KPHB-7 Phase (built at the cost of Rs 3.23 crore) will be inaugurated by Rama Rao as well.

