Ministers review preparations for CM programme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of ministers on Thursday reviewed the arrangements at Mindspace Junction, Madhapur, and the police grounds ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit on December 9. The CM will lay the foundation stone for the Airport Express Metro Corridor here.

Ministers T Srinivas Yadav, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, and Mahmood Ali visited the two sites and discussed various issues, including traffic diversions, with the officials. The second phase of the metro rail, covering 31 km from Mindspace to RGIA Airport, would be taken up at an estimated cost of `6,250 crore, officials said.

HYDERABAD: A team of ministers on Thursday reviewed the arrangements at Mindspace Junction, Madhapur, and the police grounds ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit on December 9. The CM will lay the foundation stone for the Airport Express Metro Corridor here. Ministers T Srinivas Yadav, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, and Mahmood Ali visited the two sites and discussed various issues, including traffic diversions, with the officials. The second phase of the metro rail, covering 31 km from Mindspace to RGIA Airport, would be taken up at an estimated cost of `6,250 crore, officials said.