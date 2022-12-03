Comfort in a bowl 

Shreya Veronica By

HYDERABAD: Korean Chicken Bowl with Rice

Ingredients

For the bowls:

8 to 10 mushrooms, stem removed and sliced | 1 tbsp olive oil, plus more for drizzling on the mushrooms and kale | 2 tbsps gochujang | 3 tbsps light tamari | 2 tsps rice vinegar |2 tsps brown sugar | 3 garlic cloves, minced | 2 tsps minced fresh ginger |1 1/2 lbs chicken thighs (boneless, skinless) | 1 1/3 cups jasmine rice (dry) | 1 small bunch kale (thinly sliced) | kimchi, for serving For the gochujang sauce: 3 tbsps gochujang | 2 tbsps mayonnaise| 1 1/2 tbsps water (to thin, as needed)

Method:

● Preheat the oven to 425O.

● In a large bowl, toss the mushrooms with a drizzle of Olive oil, salt and pepper. Transfer the mushrooms to a large baking sheet.

● In the same large bowl, combine the Olive oil, gochujang, tamari, rice vinegar, sugar, garlic and ginger. Mix well. Add the chicken to the bowl and toss to combine.

● Transfer the chicken to a second large rimmed baking sheet (you can use parchment paper if you want an easier clean up). If it all fits on one large baking sheet, then just use one.

● Place both trays in the oven (the chicken on the top rack) and cook for 20 minutes. Remove the mushrooms and set aside. Broil the chicken for three to four minutes, just to brown the tops of them slightly.

● Meanwhile, cook the rice according to package directions.

● Add the kale to a large bowl and drizzle with avocado oil and a little bit of rice vinegar. Massage the kale with your hands and season with salt to taste.

● Mix together the ingredients for the gochujang sauce and set aside.

● Assemble the bowls by adding rice, chicken, mushrooms, kale and kimchi. Serve with the sauce drizzled on top when ready to eat.

Turmeric Rice Bowl with Garam Masala Root Vegetables & Chickpeas

Ingredients

For rice:

1 ¼ cups water | ½ cup brown basmati rice | ¼ cup raisins | 1 teaspoon olive oil |1 teaspoon onion |powder or garlic powder | ½ teaspoon turmeric or 1 teaspoon | freshly grated turmeric |¼ teaspoon cinnamon | ¼ teaspoon | ground black pepper | teaspoon salt

For vegetables & chickpeas:

2 tablespoons coconut oil or ghee | 1 (15 ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and patted dry |1 teaspoon garam masala or Indian curry powder |1 cup roasted root vegetables |1 teaspoon sugar or honey |¼ teaspoon kosher salt |¼ teaspoon ground pepper | 2 tablespoons lemon juice | 2 tablespoons low-fat plain yogurt or tahini | Chopped fresh herbs, such as mint, parsley and/or cilantro, for garnish

Method:

● To prepare rice: Combine water, rice, raisins, olive oil, onion powder (or garlic powder), turmeric, cinnamon, pepper and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil.

● Cover, reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook until the liquid is absorbed, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes.

● Meanwhile, to prepare vegetables & chickpeas: Heat coconut oil (or ghee) in a medium skillet over medium heat.

● Add chickpeas and cook, stirring, until crispy, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in garam masala (or curry powder) and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

● Add roasted root vegetables, sugar (or honey), salt and pepper; cook, stirring often, until heated through, 2 to 4 minutes. Stir in lemon juice.

● Serve the vegetable mixture over the rice, topped with yogurt (or tahini). Garnish with herbs, if desired.

—Chef Asif iqbal, Executive Chef Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen

