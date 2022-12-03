Fashion forward

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The global lifestyle brand, Diesel, recently unveiled India’s first red and white concept store. The flagship outpost located in Banjara Hills, spreads across two-floors (4,193 sq ft) and represents a discerning look of the brand under the creative direction of Glenn Martens. The reconceived design incorporates the latest interior concept that pays homage to Diesel’s DNA and tradition, with the brand’s colour, red and white, as a key element.

Elements of renewal, disruption and transformation are layered into the architecture; interiors are clean, and they invoke a feeling of being in a stripped-out shell. The huge digital façade at the entrance and store interiors is an immediate impression of boundary-pushing retail, blending a unique atmospheric experience with the physical act of shopping.

With the launch of this new concept store in Hyderabad, the brand has also taken the opportunity to launch Diesel Sport as a part of Autumn Winter 2022 collection, the first official athleisure collection that embodies a balance of fitness and leisure. Diesel Sport is propelled by both athletic influence and a lounge-ready approach. The store displays a collection of compression shorts, sports bras, bodysuits, sweats, hoodies, tees and more.

The vibe has a ‘retro sport’ influence and it takes inspiration from archival iconic Diesel codes, such as colour-blocking in a bold primary palette, proportion plays, logo taping, and an overall impression that recalls the bold aesthetics of the 1990’s and early 2000’s. The Autumn Winter 2022 collection also offers a wide range of items for men and women, including denim, apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories. The advance pieces play with an all over graphic ‘D’ logo, woven into a shining contrast colour print jacquard.

HYDERABAD: The global lifestyle brand, Diesel, recently unveiled India’s first red and white concept store. The flagship outpost located in Banjara Hills, spreads across two-floors (4,193 sq ft) and represents a discerning look of the brand under the creative direction of Glenn Martens. The reconceived design incorporates the latest interior concept that pays homage to Diesel’s DNA and tradition, with the brand’s colour, red and white, as a key element. Elements of renewal, disruption and transformation are layered into the architecture; interiors are clean, and they invoke a feeling of being in a stripped-out shell. The huge digital façade at the entrance and store interiors is an immediate impression of boundary-pushing retail, blending a unique atmospheric experience with the physical act of shopping. With the launch of this new concept store in Hyderabad, the brand has also taken the opportunity to launch Diesel Sport as a part of Autumn Winter 2022 collection, the first official athleisure collection that embodies a balance of fitness and leisure. Diesel Sport is propelled by both athletic influence and a lounge-ready approach. The store displays a collection of compression shorts, sports bras, bodysuits, sweats, hoodies, tees and more. The vibe has a ‘retro sport’ influence and it takes inspiration from archival iconic Diesel codes, such as colour-blocking in a bold primary palette, proportion plays, logo taping, and an overall impression that recalls the bold aesthetics of the 1990’s and early 2000’s. The Autumn Winter 2022 collection also offers a wide range of items for men and women, including denim, apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories. The advance pieces play with an all over graphic ‘D’ logo, woven into a shining contrast colour print jacquard.