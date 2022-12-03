Home Cities Hyderabad

Fashion forward

The store displays a collection of compression shorts, sports bras, bodysuits, sweats, hoodies, tees and more.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

With the launch of this new concept store in Hyderabad, the brand has also taken the opportunity to launch Diesel Sport as a part of Autumn Winter 2022 collection.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The global lifestyle brand, Diesel, recently unveiled India’s first red and white concept store. The flagship outpost located in Banjara Hills, spreads across two-floors  (4,193 sq ft) and represents a discerning look of the brand under the creative direction of Glenn Martens. The reconceived design incorporates the latest interior concept that pays homage to Diesel’s DNA and tradition, with the brand’s colour, red and white, as a key element.

Elements of renewal, disruption and transformation are layered into the architecture; interiors are clean, and they invoke a feeling of being in a stripped-out shell. The huge digital façade at the entrance and store interiors is an immediate impression of boundary-pushing retail, blending a unique atmospheric experience with the physical act of shopping.

With the launch of this new concept store in Hyderabad, the brand has also taken the opportunity to launch Diesel Sport as a part of Autumn Winter 2022 collection, the first official athleisure collection that embodies a balance of fitness and leisure. Diesel Sport is propelled by both athletic influence and a lounge-ready approach. The store displays a collection of compression shorts, sports bras, bodysuits, sweats, hoodies, tees and more.

The vibe has a ‘retro sport’ influence and it takes inspiration from archival iconic Diesel codes, such as colour-blocking in a bold primary palette, proportion plays, logo taping, and an overall impression that recalls the bold aesthetics of the 1990’s and early 2000’s. The Autumn Winter 2022 collection also offers a wide range of items for men and women, including denim, apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories. The advance pieces play with an all over graphic ‘D’ logo, woven into a shining contrast colour print jacquard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp