Water Board to introduce new user-friendly app

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will soon be introducing an updated version of its Citizens App that the Water Board promises would be more user-friendly since it has been designed to understand consumer needs, meet consumer expectations and enhance digital engagement.

The existing app has not been as popular as the Water Board expected as it is considered to be obsolete and not user-friendly. The existing app was designed based on functionality without considering user experience or interface. While the Water Board has around 13 lakh consumers, hardly 45,000 to 50,000 use the existing app.

HMWS&SB managing director M Dana Kishore told TNIE that the new app which is being developed will have customised features for consumers. The new app will increase digital payments through mobile applications and reduce human interference.

It will also reduce the number of clicks, Kishore said. The updated app will encourage self-billing and will be more personalised. It will be ready for download from next month, said the Water Board MD.

