Home Cities Hyderabad

Govt inks pact to restore lost grandeur of Sardar Mahal

In April, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the restoration works to be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore.

Published: 05th December 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 122-year-old Sardar Mahal, a landmark structure near the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad, is all set to get back its lost grandeur with the State government finalising the revival and restoration plan of the notified heritage structure.

Restoration works will be taken up by Kalakriti Art Gallery which entered into a tripartite agreement with the State government and the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA).The Sardar Mahal which will be developed as a cultural centre in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode on Built, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis. It will have an art gallery, cafeteria and heritage accommodation and will be developed on the lines of Neemrana Fort Palace in Alwar district of Rajasthan, which is known as India’s first heritage hotel.  

After it is restored, the Sardar Mahal will host activities like cultural events, art exhibitions, heritage walks and more.‘’Telangana govt has finalised the revival and restoration plan of Sardar Mahal. It will have an art gallery, studio and cafe and heritage accommodation on the lines of Neemrana. Works being taken up by @Kalakriti_Art in a tripartite agreement with government and QQSUDA’’,  MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted on Sunday.

GHMC officials told TNIE that the idea behind the conservation and development of Sardar Mahal is to maximise the historical, cultural, social and tourist potential of Charminar and its surroundings and create and strengthen the identity of Hyderabad as a synonym of heritage, creativity, entrepreneurship and innovation at local and regional levels.

The State government had earlier announced that Sardar Mahal would be developed as the cultural hub of the city and an added attraction for thousands of tourists who visit Salar Jung Museum, Charminar, Mecca Masjid, Chowmahalla Palace and other monuments every day.

In April, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the restoration works to be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore.As Sardar Mahal is a listed heritage structure, efforts would be made to conserve the building without disturbing the façade of the building, officials said.  
The sixth Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, constructed the Sardar Mahal for his beloved consort Sardar Begum in 1900 AD. However, Sardar Begum refused his token of love as it didn’t live up to her expectations and no one ever stayed there. However, the building took her name.GHMC took over the Sardar Mahal in 1965 citing outstanding property taxes. It was later declared a heritage building by the Heritage Conservation Committee and INTACH.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sardar Mahal
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp