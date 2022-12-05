Govt inks pact to restore lost grandeur of Sardar Mahal

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 122-year-old Sardar Mahal, a landmark structure near the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad, is all set to get back its lost grandeur with the State government finalising the revival and restoration plan of the notified heritage structure.

Restoration works will be taken up by Kalakriti Art Gallery which entered into a tripartite agreement with the State government and the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA).The Sardar Mahal which will be developed as a cultural centre in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode on Built, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis. It will have an art gallery, cafeteria and heritage accommodation and will be developed on the lines of Neemrana Fort Palace in Alwar district of Rajasthan, which is known as India’s first heritage hotel.

After it is restored, the Sardar Mahal will host activities like cultural events, art exhibitions, heritage walks and more.‘’Telangana govt has finalised the revival and restoration plan of Sardar Mahal. It will have an art gallery, studio and cafe and heritage accommodation on the lines of Neemrana. Works being taken up by @Kalakriti_Art in a tripartite agreement with government and QQSUDA’’, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted on Sunday.

GHMC officials told TNIE that the idea behind the conservation and development of Sardar Mahal is to maximise the historical, cultural, social and tourist potential of Charminar and its surroundings and create and strengthen the identity of Hyderabad as a synonym of heritage, creativity, entrepreneurship and innovation at local and regional levels.

The State government had earlier announced that Sardar Mahal would be developed as the cultural hub of the city and an added attraction for thousands of tourists who visit Salar Jung Museum, Charminar, Mecca Masjid, Chowmahalla Palace and other monuments every day.

In April, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the restoration works to be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore.As Sardar Mahal is a listed heritage structure, efforts would be made to conserve the building without disturbing the façade of the building, officials said.

The sixth Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, constructed the Sardar Mahal for his beloved consort Sardar Begum in 1900 AD. However, Sardar Begum refused his token of love as it didn’t live up to her expectations and no one ever stayed there. However, the building took her name.GHMC took over the Sardar Mahal in 1965 citing outstanding property taxes. It was later declared a heritage building by the Heritage Conservation Committee and INTACH.

