India’s 1st gold ATM comes up in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Goldsikka Pvt Ltd has set up a gold ATM here, which is claimed to be the country’s first real-time yellow metal dispensing machine. Customers can use a debit or credit card to buy gold coins through the ATM.

Goldsikka Pvt Ltd has installed the first such ATM at Begumpet here with technical support from Opencube Technologies Pvt Ltd, a city-based startup. The company proposes to install three more gold ATMs in Hyderabad shortly.

Goldsikka CEO Sy Taruj said that the Gold ATM will revolutionise the way customers buy gold. “With our gold ATMs, buying gold is as easy as withdrawing money from any normal ATM. These ATMs can dispense gold coins in different weights ranging from 0.5 grams, 1 gram, 2 grams, 5 grams, 10 grams, 20 grams, 50 grams to 100 grams.

To make the process transparent, real-time prices are displayed on the screen for the customers. The coins are dispensed in tamper proof packs certified with 999 purity and provide full value for the customers’ money.”

He said they also plan to install these machines in Karimnagar and Warangal.

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Goldsikka Pvt Ltd has set up a gold ATM here, which is claimed to be the country’s first real-time yellow metal dispensing machine. Customers can use a debit or credit card to buy gold coins through the ATM. Goldsikka Pvt Ltd has installed the first such ATM at Begumpet here with technical support from Opencube Technologies Pvt Ltd, a city-based startup. The company proposes to install three more gold ATMs in Hyderabad shortly. Goldsikka CEO Sy Taruj said that the Gold ATM will revolutionise the way customers buy gold. “With our gold ATMs, buying gold is as easy as withdrawing money from any normal ATM. These ATMs can dispense gold coins in different weights ranging from 0.5 grams, 1 gram, 2 grams, 5 grams, 10 grams, 20 grams, 50 grams to 100 grams. To make the process transparent, real-time prices are displayed on the screen for the customers. The coins are dispensed in tamper proof packs certified with 999 purity and provide full value for the customers’ money.” He said they also plan to install these machines in Karimnagar and Warangal.