Home Cities Hyderabad

40 heart patients take part in ESIC marathon

Runners included patients who either have survived heart attack, undergone angioplasty, or bypass surgery.

Published: 06th December 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Heart

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 40 heart patients who underwent cardiac rehabilitation programme at Employees State Insurance Corporate (ESIC) hospital, ran a Trial Run marathon organised by Aditya Mehta Foundation in collaboration with Woods at Shamshabad. The patients participated in both 5 km and 10 km categories. Runners included patients who either have survived heart attack, undergone angioplasty, or bypass surgery.

“These patients have undergone a structured, custom tailored, physician supervised graded exercise programme called Cardiac Rehabilitation,” said Dr Muralidhar Babi, Assistant Professor at ESIC Medical College, Sanathnagar.  “This programme helps strengthen heart, improve its pumping capacity and the quality of life. The patients not only recover but become the fittest person in the family,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp