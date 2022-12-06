40 heart patients take part in ESIC marathon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 40 heart patients who underwent cardiac rehabilitation programme at Employees State Insurance Corporate (ESIC) hospital, ran a Trial Run marathon organised by Aditya Mehta Foundation in collaboration with Woods at Shamshabad. The patients participated in both 5 km and 10 km categories. Runners included patients who either have survived heart attack, undergone angioplasty, or bypass surgery.

“These patients have undergone a structured, custom tailored, physician supervised graded exercise programme called Cardiac Rehabilitation,” said Dr Muralidhar Babi, Assistant Professor at ESIC Medical College, Sanathnagar. “This programme helps strengthen heart, improve its pumping capacity and the quality of life. The patients not only recover but become the fittest person in the family,” he added.

