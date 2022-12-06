GHMC to set up pet crematorium in Fathullahguda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To provide dignified and respectful last rites to pet animals in a scientific manner, the civic body has granted permission to set up a crematorium for furry friends.

As per Pollution Control Board (PCB) zero emission norms, the GHMC has allocated land to People for Animals (PFA), an animal welfare organisation, for establishing a world-class animal crematorium with LPG gaseous incineration in GHMC Animal Care Centre, Fathullahguda.

It is expected to cost rs 1 crore, including construction of civil structure. Purchase of machinery and installation have been taken up by PFA at its own cost. The crematorium will have a capacity to incinerate/cremate about four dogs per cycle with a complete cremation time of about two hours. In this regard, an MoU has been been signed between GHMC & PFA wherein the PFA will collect user charges from pet parents for cremation of their pets.

