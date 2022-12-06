Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to set up pet crematorium in Fathullahguda

It is expected to cost rs 1 crore, including construction of civil structure. 

Published: 06th December 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

The animal crematorium at Fathullaguda near Nagole| Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To provide dignified and respectful last rites to pet animals in a scientific manner, the civic body has granted permission to set up a crematorium for furry friends.

As per Pollution Control Board (PCB) zero emission norms, the GHMC has allocated land to People for Animals (PFA), an animal welfare organisation, for establishing a world-class animal crematorium with LPG gaseous incineration in GHMC Animal Care Centre, Fathullahguda.

It is expected to cost rs 1 crore, including construction of civil structure. Purchase of machinery and installation have been taken up by PFA at its own cost. The crematorium will have a capacity to incinerate/cremate about four dogs per cycle with a complete cremation time of about two hours.  In this regard, an MoU has been been signed between GHMC & PFA wherein the PFA will collect user charges from pet parents for cremation of their pets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pet crematorium Fathullahguda
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp