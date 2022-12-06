Home Cities Hyderabad

HMDA sets up funeral facility for all communities at one place

The urban forestry wing of HMDA has set up an eco-friendly crematorium with fully electrical furnaces to reduce environmental pollution.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has developed a model funeral facility in an area of 6.5 acres for all communities at one place, with dedicated areas for each community to promote communal harmony.

A dedicated office room, cold storage, prayer hall, watchman room, toilet block, last journey vehicles, and parking space are provided in all three crematoriums. A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 50 KLD is installed to treat and reuse the sewage for maintaining the landscapes.

The urban forestry wing of HMDA has set up an eco-friendly crematorium with fully electrical furnaces to reduce environmental pollution. HMDA developed a solar power plant of 140 KW capacity to generate solar power to meet 90 per cent of the power requirement for electric cremation furnaces and other utilities for sustainable development.

A separate building for performing rituals on 10th day (Apara Karmas) has come up for Hindus while Muslim and Christian crematoriums have been developed with conventional burial ground in three layers. The work has been completed and will be inaugurated by Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday.

