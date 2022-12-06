HYDERABAD: Amrita IAS Foundation program, supported by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, has introduced online sessions for civil service aspirants to help in their preparation for the UPSC exams.
It aims at plugging the gap by giving students the knowledge and specialised skills they need to succeed. The programme will be open for students from Class 8 to Class 12, starting early training to help build strong foundation.
HYDERABAD: Amrita IAS Foundation program, supported by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, has introduced online sessions for civil service aspirants to help in their preparation for the UPSC exams.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Three years after SC order, construction yet to begin on Ayodhya's new mosque
Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute spirals; MH trucks targeted, Ministers' Belagavi visit cancelled
Oversight board slams Facebook, Instagram for special treatment of high-profile users
Ambedkar is the Periyar of North India, says Stalin; memorial in Mumbai soon, promises Shinde
Court frames charges against Ashish Mishra, 12 others in murder of Lakhimpur Kheri farmers
Ukraine slams India for buying Russian oil, calls it 'morally inappropriate'