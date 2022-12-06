By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amrita IAS Foundation program, supported by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, has introduced online sessions for civil service aspirants to help in their preparation for the UPSC exams.

It aims at plugging the gap by giving students the knowledge and specialised skills they need to succeed. The programme will be open for students from Class 8 to Class 12, starting early training to help build strong foundation.

