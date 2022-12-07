Home Cities Hyderabad

Two minor girls rescued from flesh trade in Yadagirigutta

The police are contemplating imposing PD Act against the accused.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police rescued two minors who were forced into prostitution by a woman named, Kamani Anasurya. Police apprehended four organisers and five more are said to be involved in the network.

Prime accused Anasurya bought the two girls when they were infants. She stayed in Yadagiripally and raised the girls till they reached the puberty only to force them into prostitution and make easy money.

Police said that she physically assaulted the minors whenever they refused to entertain the clients. One of the minors recently ran away. Police spotted her at the RTC bus stand in Jangaon. Upon being questioned, the girl narrated the trauma she and her friend were undergoing.

Yadagirigutta police registered a case against Anasurya and apprehended her. Her arrest led the police to discover four traffickers identified as Srinivas, Chandra Bhasker, Laxmi and Karthik. Four more are said to be absconding. A case was registered against the offenders and the two minors were shifted to the child welfare centre.  The police are contemplating imposing PD Act against the accused.

