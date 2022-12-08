Home Cities Hyderabad

Gold heist: Six held; mastermind, three others still at large

Police learnt that Mahender, a native of Rajasthan, used to run a jewellery store in Gowraram in the erstwhile Medak district.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Within a week, Rachakonda police have managed to crack the infamous gold heist case that rocked the city and arrested six interstate offenders, who are alleged to have been involved with the offence, on Wednesday. The mastermind of the whole operation, Mahender, and three of his associates are still on the run, said police, adding that teams have been deputed to nab them. The cops also gold items worth Rs 1.3 crore apart from country-made pistols and cash.

Speaking to the media, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) mentioned that the two-wheeler captured in CCTV footage proved vital in solving the case. It must be noted that two persons, including the jewellery shop owner, suffered injuries when miscreants opened fire and escaped with gold ornaments from Mahadev Jewellers in Snehapuri Colony on November 1.

“Raj Kumar Surana along with Sukhram, who suffered bullet injuries on the day of the incident, had set out to deliver gold ornaments. They started from Boduppal and then went to Peerzadiguda Kamaan and Vanasthalipuram before finally reaching Mahadev Jewellers. The duo waited as the owner Kalyan Chowdary was busy. After the customers left, the accused, Sumit Dagar and Manish, barged into the store while Manya closed the shutter and was standing guard outside. While they were trying to intimidate Kalyan, the accused duo opened fire,” the CP said.

The trio escaped on two bikes and got rid of them at Habsiguda, which were later picked up by another offender and moved to Rajasthan, he added. “Meanwhile, another accused Firoz along with Mahender arrived from Gajwel and were waiting at a restaurant in Uppal. As soon as the trio informed that they had left the jewellery store, they picked up Sumit while Manish and Manya went to Ramayampet and got down at Ghatkesar, where they were picked up by Mahender and Firoz. All of them went to Gajwel with the stolen property,” he added.

Police learnt that Mahender, a native of Rajasthan, used to run a jewellery store in Gowraram in the erstwhile Medak district. To make easy money, Mahender along with his wife Gudiya and eight other associates planned the robbery. The plan started taking shape in November when they first started by stealing a bike and taking note of wherever Raj and Sukhram went.  Police are on the lookout for four offenders while Bhansi Ram, Mohammed Firoz, Sumer Chowdary, Gudiya Jaat, Manish Vaishnav and Ritesh were apprehended.

