Hyderabad prostitution racket kingpin has photos of 49,900 women on his mobile

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The kingpin in the international prostitution racket busted by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday, had the photos of 49,900 women on his mobile phone. Mohammad Adim who has several aliases such as Abhay, Arvan, Arnab, Arfaf, Arora, Atif and Ashav, is said to have contacted these women to rope them into his prostitution business. Leaving the police officials stunned, the other accused also have photos of thousands of women on their mobile phones.

Though 10 cases have been registered against Adim in Gachibowli, Madhapur, Abids, SR Nagar and Raidurgam police stations, he managed to dodge the police since 2019. He had a live-in relationship with the women who helped him in managing his business and nobody in his family seemed to know about his activities, said the police.

After failing to nab Adim as he changed his names, the police launched a major operation to track him down. They came to know that Adim would tell food delivery boys from Swiggy and Zomato to deliver his food at some other address than the one he specified in his order as a precaution to avoid the police net.

The personnel of the anti-trafficking wing of the Cyberabad Police came to know during raids on brothels in the city that Adim would change his name frequently. They finally broke through the networks around him and arrested him at his house. Five other accused in the case are absconding and the police have launched a hunt for them.

Meanwhile, manager of Radisson Hotel, Gachibowli, Rakesh presents a different dimension to the web of international prostitution that was running out of Hyderabad for quite some time which Cyberabad police cracked on Tuesday. Rakesh who is now behind the bars, used to throw his oar in, demanding that the girls who were made to stay at his hotel for clients, also sleep with him. The Cyberabad police who studied the chat history on his WhatsApp account found that he was not involved in the racket. But they found that he tried to extract his pound of flesh by demanding sexual favours from the girls.

One police official said: “Rakesh, who noticed that some girls were frequently visiting his hotel, found out about the racket and began threatening them either to have sex with him or face the prospect of being exposed.”

Rakesh also spilled the beans before the police that he knew the handlers of the girls and the agents. He told them that he used to be in touch with the handlers for fixing girls for him to sleep with though he did not dip his hands into the racket’s ill-gotten money.

The other accused in the case — handlers, organisers, and agents — were those who actually worked as staff at the hotel. They came to know about the racket and soon became a part of it, by fixing girls for their clients. The staff in this new profession had so far earned a whopping Rs 40 lakh.

The Cyberabad Police Commissioner is expected to have a meeting with the apartments’ associations to shed light on the dark trade. Police said that if they find prostitution being run from apartments or houses, they would close them down.“The victims will be given counselling to make a fresh start in life. We are coordinating with NGOs to offer rehabilitation facilities to them,” the officer said.

