Denied use of mobile, newly-wed woman jumps to death in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A newly-wed woman in Jeedimetla died by suicide after her husband reprimanded her for using her mobile phone constantly. According to the police, the deceased K Shailaja, 20 married K Ganga Prasad, 28, two months ago. The couple were staying in Sri Sai Nagar in Jeedimetla. She was a home-maker while Ganga Prasad is a private employee. Shailaja’s parents had previously cautioned her against spending all her time on the cellphone. Hence, after marriage Shailaja exercised restraint and did not use the phone for a month.

Recently, her husband Ganga Prasad gifted her a mobile phone which turned out to be a bone of contention between the couple. Shailaja went back to using her mobile non-stop and was very active on social media. She refused to do any housework which incensed Ganga Prasad. He went on to change the mobile password and confiscated the phone from her.

A furious Shailaja threatened her husband that she would kill herself if he did not return the mobile. Ganga Prasad was worried and informed Shailaja’s mother who resides in Vijayawada and asked her to come and talk in person to Shailaja. While the victim’s mother was on her way, Shailaja again picked up a fight with Ganga Prasad for not giving her the mobile password. In a fit of fury, she jumped off the terrace of the two-storey building where the couple lived.

The police were informed about her suicide and the body was taken for a post-mortem at Gandhi Hospital. It was later handed over to Shailaja’s parents. A case has been registered under Sec 174 of the CrPC in Jeedimetla police station.



(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

HYDERABAD: A newly-wed woman in Jeedimetla died by suicide after her husband reprimanded her for using her mobile phone constantly. According to the police, the deceased K Shailaja, 20 married K Ganga Prasad, 28, two months ago. The couple were staying in Sri Sai Nagar in Jeedimetla. She was a home-maker while Ganga Prasad is a private employee. Shailaja’s parents had previously cautioned her against spending all her time on the cellphone. Hence, after marriage Shailaja exercised restraint and did not use the phone for a month. Recently, her husband Ganga Prasad gifted her a mobile phone which turned out to be a bone of contention between the couple. Shailaja went back to using her mobile non-stop and was very active on social media. She refused to do any housework which incensed Ganga Prasad. He went on to change the mobile password and confiscated the phone from her. A furious Shailaja threatened her husband that she would kill herself if he did not return the mobile. Ganga Prasad was worried and informed Shailaja’s mother who resides in Vijayawada and asked her to come and talk in person to Shailaja. While the victim’s mother was on her way, Shailaja again picked up a fight with Ganga Prasad for not giving her the mobile password. In a fit of fury, she jumped off the terrace of the two-storey building where the couple lived. The police were informed about her suicide and the body was taken for a post-mortem at Gandhi Hospital. It was later handed over to Shailaja’s parents. A case has been registered under Sec 174 of the CrPC in Jeedimetla police station. (Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)