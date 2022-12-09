From start to finish, Hyderabad Airport Metro expected to be smooth affair

S Bachanjeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In contrast to the first phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail that faced numerous hurdles and delays, implementing the Hyderabad Airport Express Metro project is expected to be a smooth affair due to there being no requirement for land acquisition as well as the availability of Right of Way (RoW). Officials are confident that the 31-km project –– from Mindspace (Raidurg) to RGI Airport, Shamshabad –– would be completed within the three year deadline.

“Initially, the frequency of the trains would be eight minutes during peak hours and 20 minutes during non-peak hours. Frequency will increase to 2.5 minutes during peak hours and five minutes during non-peak hours in due course,” HMRL managing director, NVS Reddy said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the Rs 6,250 crore project at Mindspace Junction on Friday and later address a public meeting at the Telangana Police Grounds, Rajendranagar.

The entire project would be funded by the State government and executed by Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), a special purpose vehicle created for the purpose. The HAML is a joint venture between Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation. Explaining the salient features of Hyderabad Airport Express Metro, NVS Reddy said that 27.5 km of the 31 km corridor will be elevated, 2.5 km will be underground covering the airport area and one km would be at grade level.

The Airport Metro will take off from the existing Raidurg Metro station and go through Biodiversity Junction, Khajaguda road and touch the ORR at Nanakramguda Junction. From there on, it will travel on the dedicated RoW along the ORR and enter the airport. With a 2.5 km underground route, it will join the passenger and cargo terminals. The HMRL had to deal with many religious structures, acquire a few thousand properties for road widening, contest 370 court cases and face brickbats from heritage activists for changing the nature and characteristics of the city etc.

HYDERABAD: In contrast to the first phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail that faced numerous hurdles and delays, implementing the Hyderabad Airport Express Metro project is expected to be a smooth affair due to there being no requirement for land acquisition as well as the availability of Right of Way (RoW). Officials are confident that the 31-km project –– from Mindspace (Raidurg) to RGI Airport, Shamshabad –– would be completed within the three year deadline. “Initially, the frequency of the trains would be eight minutes during peak hours and 20 minutes during non-peak hours. Frequency will increase to 2.5 minutes during peak hours and five minutes during non-peak hours in due course,” HMRL managing director, NVS Reddy said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the Rs 6,250 crore project at Mindspace Junction on Friday and later address a public meeting at the Telangana Police Grounds, Rajendranagar. The entire project would be funded by the State government and executed by Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), a special purpose vehicle created for the purpose. The HAML is a joint venture between Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation. Explaining the salient features of Hyderabad Airport Express Metro, NVS Reddy said that 27.5 km of the 31 km corridor will be elevated, 2.5 km will be underground covering the airport area and one km would be at grade level. The Airport Metro will take off from the existing Raidurg Metro station and go through Biodiversity Junction, Khajaguda road and touch the ORR at Nanakramguda Junction. From there on, it will travel on the dedicated RoW along the ORR and enter the airport. With a 2.5 km underground route, it will join the passenger and cargo terminals. The HMRL had to deal with many religious structures, acquire a few thousand properties for road widening, contest 370 court cases and face brickbats from heritage activists for changing the nature and characteristics of the city etc.