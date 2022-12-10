Chennai-bound passengers get stranded in Hyderabad airport without food and water

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 140 passengers travelling from Behrain to Chennai via Gulf Air flight were stranded at Hyderabad International Airport as the flight couldn't land due to Cyclone Mandous.

Even though the flight reached Chennai at around 8.30 pm on Friday, it was instructed to go to Hyderabad instead. The flight arrived at Hyderabad at 9.45 pm on Friday.

Passengers were in the aircraft for almost 2 hours without any information about their travel. Despite communication with the crew, no food or water was served to the passengers.

A passenger said that there were many kids, pregnant women and senior citizens in the flight. "At around midnight, passengers were taken out to the terminal, where a lot of arguments took place between passengers and management of Gulf Air about the alternatives. Instead of dinner, we were offered breakfast at 5.30 am on Saturday," the passenger added.

Gulf Air has agreed to arrange a bus which most of the passengers didn't accept as they travelled for more than a day and were not ready to travel for another 14 hours by bus.

Passengers who couldn't afford to go by another flight on Saturday boarded the bus while the rest were living in hotels in Hyderabad and booked another flight at 9.30 pm on Saturday at their own expense.

HYDERABAD: Over 140 passengers travelling from Behrain to Chennai via Gulf Air flight were stranded at Hyderabad International Airport as the flight couldn't land due to Cyclone Mandous. Even though the flight reached Chennai at around 8.30 pm on Friday, it was instructed to go to Hyderabad instead. The flight arrived at Hyderabad at 9.45 pm on Friday. Passengers were in the aircraft for almost 2 hours without any information about their travel. Despite communication with the crew, no food or water was served to the passengers. A passenger said that there were many kids, pregnant women and senior citizens in the flight. "At around midnight, passengers were taken out to the terminal, where a lot of arguments took place between passengers and management of Gulf Air about the alternatives. Instead of dinner, we were offered breakfast at 5.30 am on Saturday," the passenger added. Gulf Air has agreed to arrange a bus which most of the passengers didn't accept as they travelled for more than a day and were not ready to travel for another 14 hours by bus. Passengers who couldn't afford to go by another flight on Saturday boarded the bus while the rest were living in hotels in Hyderabad and booked another flight at 9.30 pm on Saturday at their own expense.