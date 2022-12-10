Hungry for an authentic bite?

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s burger time and we bet you would love these burgers which are made with freshly baked buns and the filling is worth trying. This is all about Louis Burgers could kitchen that was launched recently in Hyderabad. Right from lamb, chicken and veggies, this burger place has something for all on its menu. Sides like Korean chicken wings, truffle french fries and dips are the must-try ones at this place.

The Grilled Chicken AF Burger which has a chicken patty, onion rings, sauce and lettuce, tasted perfect with freshly baked buns and satiated our cravings. Talking about bringing Louis Burger to the city, owner Zorawar Kalra says, “We wanted to introduce the real burger in India and change the burger-eating culture that we currently have in India. We understand that burger means what KFC or Burger King serves.

They reinvented the burger and we wanted to serve the burger in its true form. This means you get the burger in fresh buns, a juicy patty made with meat like chicken and lamb. There are also high-quality ingredients and when you take a bite you get the flavours of everything. That is how we thought we would stick to the original concept of burgers.”

Adding further about the speciality of these burgers which have a golden finish on the top of the buns he says, “All the buns that we bake are in-house, we have a small bakery and we make them fresh and send them across the city. These buns are fluffy and juicy even after delivering them. Even the basic ingredients like buff, mutton and chicken we haven’t tried to play around way too much but kept it original that has a lot of meat in it. Few buns have a golden finish on the top.”

About choosing Hyderabad to set this cloud Kitchen he says, “This place has a legacy behind it, it knows its food well. I think the city has been a synonym for biryani and we thought that this place deserves more than biryani. The foodies here have a great appetite, one of the other reasons to choose Hyderabad, along with a good mix of people here who can enjoy this. We did not want to get into the commercial angle, real estate is very expensive in India and the future is only delivery here looking at the food culture for the last couple of years,” he adds.

The cloud kitchen has four outlets Banjara Hills, Gachibowli and LB Nagar along with a base kitchen at Miyapur. People can quickly order this online and relish some good authentic burgers.

“We wanted to introduce the real burger in India and change the burger-eating culture that we currently have in India,” says Zorawar Kalra.

HYDERABAD: It’s burger time and we bet you would love these burgers which are made with freshly baked buns and the filling is worth trying. This is all about Louis Burgers could kitchen that was launched recently in Hyderabad. Right from lamb, chicken and veggies, this burger place has something for all on its menu. Sides like Korean chicken wings, truffle french fries and dips are the must-try ones at this place. The Grilled Chicken AF Burger which has a chicken patty, onion rings, sauce and lettuce, tasted perfect with freshly baked buns and satiated our cravings. Talking about bringing Louis Burger to the city, owner Zorawar Kalra says, “We wanted to introduce the real burger in India and change the burger-eating culture that we currently have in India. We understand that burger means what KFC or Burger King serves. They reinvented the burger and we wanted to serve the burger in its true form. This means you get the burger in fresh buns, a juicy patty made with meat like chicken and lamb. There are also high-quality ingredients and when you take a bite you get the flavours of everything. That is how we thought we would stick to the original concept of burgers.” Adding further about the speciality of these burgers which have a golden finish on the top of the buns he says, “All the buns that we bake are in-house, we have a small bakery and we make them fresh and send them across the city. These buns are fluffy and juicy even after delivering them. Even the basic ingredients like buff, mutton and chicken we haven’t tried to play around way too much but kept it original that has a lot of meat in it. Few buns have a golden finish on the top.” About choosing Hyderabad to set this cloud Kitchen he says, “This place has a legacy behind it, it knows its food well. I think the city has been a synonym for biryani and we thought that this place deserves more than biryani. The foodies here have a great appetite, one of the other reasons to choose Hyderabad, along with a good mix of people here who can enjoy this. We did not want to get into the commercial angle, real estate is very expensive in India and the future is only delivery here looking at the food culture for the last couple of years,” he adds. The cloud kitchen has four outlets Banjara Hills, Gachibowli and LB Nagar along with a base kitchen at Miyapur. People can quickly order this online and relish some good authentic burgers. “We wanted to introduce the real burger in India and change the burger-eating culture that we currently have in India,” says Zorawar Kalra.