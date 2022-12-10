Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana Bengali film festival kicks off

Cinema has slowly become a way of life with the OTT platforms invading our homes but for cine-goers, the love for the 70 mm remains.

Published: 10th December 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

The 5th edition of the Telangana Bengali Film Festival ‘Aanya-2022’ kicked off at Prasad Preview Theatre on Friday.

The 5th edition of the Telangana Bengali Film Festival ‘Aanya-2022’ kicked off at Prasad Preview TThe 5th edition of the Telangana Bengali Film Festival ‘Aanya-2022’ kicked off at Praheatre on Friday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cinema has slowly become a way of life with the OTT platforms invading our homes but for cine-goers, the love for the 70 mm remains. The reel not only takes inspiration from our real lives but also often imitates, and Telangana Bengali Film Festival is to celebrate its 5th edition by showcasing some beautiful films till 11 December.

“The festival is a great opportunity for Bengali movie buffs living away from their homes to be a part of the festival and watch movies in Bengali. With English subtitles, not only five lakh Bengali families who live in Hyderabad will enjoy it but others too,” said Bishvajeet Mukharjee, one of the directors of the Telangana Bengali Film Festival and a key member of Hyderabad Bangalee Samiti said.

The festival is conducted jointly by the Hyderabad Bangalee Samiti and Telangana Tourism Departments. The three-day event will feature eight Bengali films and five short movies, two Telugu films, and one Odiya film. On Friday, the Bengali film Avijatrik directed by Subhrajit Mitra and the Telugu film Jayamma Panchayathi were screened, at Prasad Preview Theatre in Banjara Hills.

The screens are all set to showcase, 11 movies on Saturday and another seven films on Sunday before the closing ceremony of the festival. The Telugu movie Virata Parvam is to be screened during the event on Saturday, at 6 pm.

Bengali actors like Arindam Sil, Bibriti Chatterjee, Tathagata Mukherjee, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Gargee Roy Chowdhury, and Rabanti Chatterjee, were present during the inauguration on Friday.
Entry to the festival is free. Anyone can get free movie tickets by scanning the QR codes displayed at the venue. Hyderabad Bangalee Samiti is a Bengali socio-cultural organisation involved in philanthropic activities for the past 79 years in Hyderabad, which holds not just film festivals but other cultural occasions like Durga Puja.

The 5th edition of the Telangana Bengali Film Festival ‘Aanya-2022’ kicked off at Prasad Preview Theatre on Friday. IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated the festival along with Bengali film actress Debashree Roy and Bangladeshi actress Rashid Mithila.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Bengali Film Festival cinema OTT platforms
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp