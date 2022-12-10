Telangana Bengali film festival kicks off

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cinema has slowly become a way of life with the OTT platforms invading our homes but for cine-goers, the love for the 70 mm remains. The reel not only takes inspiration from our real lives but also often imitates, and Telangana Bengali Film Festival is to celebrate its 5th edition by showcasing some beautiful films till 11 December.

“The festival is a great opportunity for Bengali movie buffs living away from their homes to be a part of the festival and watch movies in Bengali. With English subtitles, not only five lakh Bengali families who live in Hyderabad will enjoy it but others too,” said Bishvajeet Mukharjee, one of the directors of the Telangana Bengali Film Festival and a key member of Hyderabad Bangalee Samiti said.

The festival is conducted jointly by the Hyderabad Bangalee Samiti and Telangana Tourism Departments. The three-day event will feature eight Bengali films and five short movies, two Telugu films, and one Odiya film. On Friday, the Bengali film Avijatrik directed by Subhrajit Mitra and the Telugu film Jayamma Panchayathi were screened, at Prasad Preview Theatre in Banjara Hills.

The screens are all set to showcase, 11 movies on Saturday and another seven films on Sunday before the closing ceremony of the festival. The Telugu movie Virata Parvam is to be screened during the event on Saturday, at 6 pm.

Bengali actors like Arindam Sil, Bibriti Chatterjee, Tathagata Mukherjee, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Gargee Roy Chowdhury, and Rabanti Chatterjee, were present during the inauguration on Friday.

Entry to the festival is free. Anyone can get free movie tickets by scanning the QR codes displayed at the venue. Hyderabad Bangalee Samiti is a Bengali socio-cultural organisation involved in philanthropic activities for the past 79 years in Hyderabad, which holds not just film festivals but other cultural occasions like Durga Puja.

The 5th edition of the Telangana Bengali Film Festival ‘Aanya-2022’ kicked off at Prasad Preview Theatre on Friday. IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated the festival along with Bengali film actress Debashree Roy and Bangladeshi actress Rashid Mithila.

