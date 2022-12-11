Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyclone Mandous effect: Over 140 Gulf Air passengers stranded in Hyderabad

Flight bound for Chennai hit by cyclone Mandous, many decline offer by Airlines to arrange a bus to the destination.

Published: 11th December 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 140 passengers travelling from Bahrain to Chennai through Gulf Air flight were stranded in Hyderabad International Airport as the flight couldn’t land at the destination due to cyclone Mandous.

Even though the flight reached Chennai at around 8.30 pm on Friday, it did not land and the pilot was instructed to go to Hyderabad. The flight arrived at Hyderabad at 9.45 pm. Several flights were delayed in Chennai late Friday night, while early morning flights were cancelled.

Passengers were in the aircraft for almost two hours without any information about their travel. Despite passengers telling the crew that they were hungry, no food/water was served to them by the airline’s operator.

A passenger said that there were many children, pregnant women and senior citizens in the flight. “At around 12 midnight, passengers were taken out to the terminal, where several arguments took place between passengers and management of Gulf Air about the alternatives. Instead of dinner, we were offered breakfast at 5.30 am on Saturday,” the passenger added.

After cancelling the flight, Gulf Air offered to arrange a bus to Chennai which most of the passengers didn’t accept as they had already travelled for more than a day from places like Saudi, UK and US and Bahrain was a transit point.

As passengers were already tired, most of them were not ready to travel for another 14 hours by bus.

A few passengers also tried to buy flight tickets for Indigo at 5.30 am on Saturday in spite of a high fare of Rs 18,000. However, this flight was also cancelled due to bad weather in Chennai.

Later, passengers who couldn’t afford to go by other flights on Saturday boarded the bus, while the remaining booked hotel rooms in Hyderabad and booked another flight at 9.30 pm on Saturday on their own expense.

Passengers lashed out at Gulf Air for their “negligent behaviour” and not being supportive of them. They also demanded a fare refund for the flight booked from Hyderabad-Chennai as the airlines failed to get them to their destination.

Factbox:

  • Over 140 passengers waited in plane for 2 hrs
  • Over 140 passengers travelling from Bahrain to Chennai were made to wait in the aircraft for almost two hours without any information about their travel. Despite passengers telling the crew that they were hungry, no food/water was served to them
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad International Airport Gulf Air Cyclone Mandous
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp