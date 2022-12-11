Hyderabad: Anuvaad, the Translation Festival off to a flying start

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anuvaad, the Translation Festival, organised by the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF), got off to a colourful start at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus here, on Saturday. The translation festival offers a platform for translators to reflect on their art and craft, challenges, and experiences.

A total of six sessions involving established and emerging translators from India, three translators from the United Kingdom and one from France are participating. The translation festival is being held in hybrid mode, where the foreign experts join through the online links and interact with the participants from the EFLU’s auditorium.

Inaugurating the one-day festival as the chief guest, Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, EFLU, and Member, UGC, New Delhi, said that celebrating the art of translation was akin to celebrating the unique diversity in languages, literatures and cultures of the world. Delegates and senior faculty members from different universities, translators, writers took part.

HYDERABAD: Anuvaad, the Translation Festival, organised by the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF), got off to a colourful start at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus here, on Saturday. The translation festival offers a platform for translators to reflect on their art and craft, challenges, and experiences. A total of six sessions involving established and emerging translators from India, three translators from the United Kingdom and one from France are participating. The translation festival is being held in hybrid mode, where the foreign experts join through the online links and interact with the participants from the EFLU’s auditorium. Inaugurating the one-day festival as the chief guest, Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, EFLU, and Member, UGC, New Delhi, said that celebrating the art of translation was akin to celebrating the unique diversity in languages, literatures and cultures of the world. Delegates and senior faculty members from different universities, translators, writers took part.