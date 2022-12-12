Home Cities Hyderabad

Four books launched at 2nd Golkonda Literary Festival

Several reputed literary personalities, writers, publishers and book lovers, reviewers and critics participated in the event.

Books

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four books, including one on Hyderabad liberation struggle, were launched during the 2nd edition of Golkonda Literary Festival organised at NB Science College on Sunday.The main theme of the daylong festival, organised by Samachara Bharathi in collaboration with Vishwa Samwad Kendra, Telangana, was “Swaraj 75 - Liberation struggle of Hyderabad”.

The four books launched during the festival were Hyderabad Nishasstra Pratirodh authored by Srirang Godbole, its Telugu version Hyderabad Nirayudha Pratighatana, Vinash Parv by Prashanth Pole and Sant Sevalal by Kandakurti Anand. Several reputed literary personalities, writers, publishers and book lovers, reviewers and critics participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion scholar Dr Anand Raj Varma said : “South India contributed immensely in freedom struggle for hundreds of years. But it was not presented well and its contribution remained unsung and unacknowledged.”

