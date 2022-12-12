Hyderabad Street Circuit: Triumph and despair

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There was speed. There were hair-triggering overtake manoeuvres. Yet, the tense month-long battle between driving titans was a spoilsport that concluded ‘only well’ after a series of disappointments at the Hyderabad Street Circuit on Sunday. The general public was barred. Ticket holders struggled to catch a glimpse while the elites raised their toast from the podium as the formula cars vroomed.

The qualification round for the inaugural edition of the Indian Racing League (IRL) season finale was smooth sailing on Sunday, despite an overcast sky. Of the four races in Hyderabad, it was the only race which did not end abruptly and saw GodSpeed Kochi emerge as the overall champions of the league.

“Unlike yesterday, the race started on time. I did not discern which team was where or what was happening. I could only see cars pass. I wish the organisers allotted better space and basic team information for citizens who paid thousands of rupees for tickets,” said N Praveen Kumar, a software engineer who paid Rs 4,800, to watch the race live with his friend.

What happened at the Hyderabad Street Circuit is perhaps what will be seared into the memories of fans for the Formula E championship in February 2023. “The much anticipated race has created inconvenience with traffic jams in the city and mass confusion besides disappointment among enthusiasts who paid for the tickets. I am sure the racers are disappointed too. Because formula races are lifeless without the vibrancy of an enthusiastic crowd,” said another spectator, Satwik Reddy.

He also pointed out that spectators cannot even catch a glimpse of the race from the Telugu Talli flyover because of blinds.The blame cannot be laid at the doorstep of the drivers, for their staggering mental clarity on the dangerous track with hairpin bends was firm. Each car, as it passed, turned or overtook, left the spectators in astonishment. The issue here sits clearly with the IRL, race direction and HMDA.

There were no information boards to tell spectators what was happening. Most spectators who paid for the tickets walked out of the race without knowing who won. “Arrangements in Hyderabad were haphazard. At MIC Chennai, matches concluded hassle-free and on time,” said one of the race car engineers who refused to reveal his name.According to IRL, the winning team will participate in the International Formula E Prix, slated for February 11, 2023 in Hyderabad.

Timeline of IRL debut season

Round 1: Nov 19-20 (Hyderabad Street Circuit) The race ended abruptly without declaring winners as the track was declared unsuitable after an accident

Round 2: Nov 25-27 (MIC, Chennai) Hyderabad Black Birds dominated the second weekend race

Round 3: Dec 2-4 (MIC, Chennai) Godspeed Kochi stood first in the third weekend race

Round 4: Dec 10-11 (Hyderabad Street Circuit) On Saturday, the race ended abruptly. On Sunday, Godspeed Kochi declared as the winners of Indian Racing League Championship

