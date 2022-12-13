Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail extends last date for submission of bids for GC

Technical experts and field engineers with sound domain knowledge and experience will be in the GC, to work in tandem with the techno-managerial team of HAML.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has extended the last date for submission of bids for appointment of General Consultant (GC) for the proposed Hyderabad Airport Express Metro (HAEM) line from Raidurg to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad. from January 13 to January 20, 2023. Earlier, HAML invited expression of interest cum request for proposal for appointment of GC.

The proposed Metro line will be an extension of Corridor-III from Mindspace to Raidurg. During the pre-application meeting regarding pre-qualification for the GC held last week, about 23 reputed national and international engineering consultancy firms who participated in the meeting requested for the extension of the last date.

The GC will guide and assist HAML in implementation of the Airport Metro project as per the best international practices and safety standards. The term of the GC will be three years, which is the time frame for completion of the project. Technical experts and field engineers with sound domain knowledge and experience will be in the GC, to work in tandem with the techno-managerial team of HAML.

The GC will assist HAML in all technical and project management related functions such as Detailed Project Report (DPR) review, tender documentation and evaluation, proof check of the designs and drawings submitted by various contractors and suppliers, project planning, construction management, quality assurance and quality control, safety management, acceptance standards including defect rectification, O&M plan, security audit, etc.. However, all technical, financial and contract management powers will be exercised by HAML.

3-YEAR TERM 

The term of the General Consultant will be three years, which is the time frame for completion of the project. Technical experts and field engineers with sound domain knowledge and experience will be in the GC, to work in tandem with the technomanagerial team of HAML.

