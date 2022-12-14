Dentist kidnap case: Naveen Reddy arrested in Goa

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Naveen Reddy, who has been charged with trespassing, kidnap, theft, and rioting after he abducted dentist Vaishali Reddy was reportedly apprehended by Rachakonda police in Goa.Before his arrest, Naveen Reddy released a selfie video, pleading with the public and media “to see things from his perspective”.

In the video, he says: “I was not able to surrender due to some health issues. What happened was a mistake and I confess. But there is so much pain behind all of this. All the stories woven by the family; it is because of them that I committed this mistake”.

Interestingly, the video clip was deleted after Naveen was taken into custody.Stating that he wanted to explain the entire story, Naveen says in the video that after kidnapping Vaishali, they headed towards Nalgonda through Ibrahimpatnam on Sagar road.

According to the remand report prepared by the Adibatla police, Vajid Rumen was driving the Volvo with Siddu sitting beside him. Rathod Sainadh, Naveen, Vaishali and Chandu were in the backseat. On the way, Naveen asked Vaishali why she agreed to marrying someone else, and then beat her indiscriminately. He also bit her on her left shoulder, forehead and right thumb. All this time, they kept their phones on flight mode, the report says.

On the way, Chandu started vomiting, forcing them to stop the car. They gave him some money to return to the city. When he turned on his mobile, he saw that the news was all over the media. Chandu alerted Naveen that the issue had turned serious and suggested that he drop Vaishali at her home. Naveen agreed to this and they dropped her at the RTO office in Manneguda.

She took Vajid’s phone and called her father. He sent her uncle Sridhar Reddy who stays close by and the latter picked her up and brought her to his house. Police have registered cases against 36 people and listed 11 eyewitnesses of the incident.

