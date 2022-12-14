Slurp for good health

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soups are a go to food this winter season and we try to include this in our meal at least once in a day. In this biting cold weather it is always better to have something warm and probably this is the only reason we understand about having a soup this season. CE speaks to experts about how soups could also be good for health even if it's not winter and can include it in our daily diet.

Sujata Stephen, nutritionist, explains how it is beneficial to have soup this season. “Winter season people talk about having hot soup, but having them would definitely digest your appetite. This season is also prone to a lot of infections so having chicken soup and vegetable soup during the evening hours is good. It will help people with asthma and other infections. Tomato soup, pumpkin soup, kaddu soup and dal soup are good and you can make them at home. Even for diabetic patients soups are good.”

Talking about the advantages of having different soups, G Sushma Clinical Dietitian, Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, says, “A huge reason that soup is good for colds is that most contain hot broth rich in vitamins, nutrient rich veggies and provides a light meal without taxing the body.

Soups can support your immune system when you have been cooped up indoors during the winter. Protein and vegetable stock contain vitamins and minerals, which are useful against common ailments like the common cold which may help the body repair itself.”

Pick your soup

Hot Chicken Soup: This can relieve a sore throat and stimulate nasal clearance. Load it up with whatever vitamin rich veggie.

Vegetable Soup: this is great healthy soup for colds and healthy food is the best fighter against the fatigue that accompanies illness.

Tomato Soup: Tomatoes are a good source of the antioxidants lycopene. Lycopene is best absorbed when the tomatoes have been cooked.

Carrot Soup: Carrot meets more than 100 per cent of your daily need for vitamin A. Carrots are also a good source of fibre.

HYDERABAD: Soups are a go to food this winter season and we try to include this in our meal at least once in a day. In this biting cold weather it is always better to have something warm and probably this is the only reason we understand about having a soup this season. CE speaks to experts about how soups could also be good for health even if it's not winter and can include it in our daily diet. Sujata Stephen, nutritionist, explains how it is beneficial to have soup this season. “Winter season people talk about having hot soup, but having them would definitely digest your appetite. This season is also prone to a lot of infections so having chicken soup and vegetable soup during the evening hours is good. It will help people with asthma and other infections. Tomato soup, pumpkin soup, kaddu soup and dal soup are good and you can make them at home. Even for diabetic patients soups are good.” Talking about the advantages of having different soups, G Sushma Clinical Dietitian, Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, says, “A huge reason that soup is good for colds is that most contain hot broth rich in vitamins, nutrient rich veggies and provides a light meal without taxing the body. Soups can support your immune system when you have been cooped up indoors during the winter. Protein and vegetable stock contain vitamins and minerals, which are useful against common ailments like the common cold which may help the body repair itself.” Pick your soup Hot Chicken Soup: This can relieve a sore throat and stimulate nasal clearance. Load it up with whatever vitamin rich veggie. Vegetable Soup: this is great healthy soup for colds and healthy food is the best fighter against the fatigue that accompanies illness. Tomato Soup: Tomatoes are a good source of the antioxidants lycopene. Lycopene is best absorbed when the tomatoes have been cooked. Carrot Soup: Carrot meets more than 100 per cent of your daily need for vitamin A. Carrots are also a good source of fibre.