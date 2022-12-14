Home Cities Hyderabad

Slurp for good health

Soups can support your immune system when you have been cooped up indoors during the winter.

Published: 14th December 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soups are a go to food this winter season and we try to include this in our meal at least once in a day. In this biting cold weather it is always better to have something warm and probably this is the only reason we understand about having a soup this season. CE speaks to experts about how soups could also be good for health even if it's not winter and can include it in our daily diet.

Sujata Stephen, nutritionist, explains how it is beneficial to have soup this season. “Winter season people talk about having hot soup, but having them would definitely digest your appetite. This season is also prone to a lot of infections so having chicken soup and vegetable soup during the evening hours is good. It will help people with asthma and other infections. Tomato soup, pumpkin soup, kaddu soup and dal soup are good and you can make them at home. Even for diabetic patients soups are good.”

Talking about the advantages of having different soups, G Sushma Clinical Dietitian, Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, says, “A huge reason that soup is good for colds is that most contain hot broth rich in vitamins, nutrient rich veggies and provides a light meal without taxing the body.

Soups can support your immune system when you have been cooped up indoors during the winter. Protein and vegetable stock contain vitamins and minerals, which are useful against common ailments like the common cold which may help the body repair itself.”

Pick your soup
Hot Chicken Soup: This can relieve a sore throat and stimulate nasal clearance. Load it up with whatever vitamin rich veggie.
Vegetable Soup: this is great healthy soup for colds and healthy food is the best fighter against the fatigue that accompanies illness.
Tomato Soup: Tomatoes are a good source of the antioxidants lycopene. Lycopene is best absorbed when the tomatoes have been cooked.
Carrot Soup: Carrot meets more than 100 per cent of your daily need for vitamin A. Carrots are also a good source of fibre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp