Director Vamsy's tale of experiences

CE speaks to Tollywood director Vamsy about his new book Evo Konni Gurtukostunnayi

Published: 15th December 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Director Vamsy

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Director Vamsy known for his films in the Telugu film industry like Sitaara, Ladies Tailor and Maharshi amongst others has set his goals by writing a book about his experiences. He has been entertaining the audience with his films for over so many decades, but now he is focussing on being the best writer by penning the book Evo Konni Gurtukostunnayi. Based on the films that he has written, the book narrates all about his life experiences revolving around films. CE got in touch with him to know more about the book.

While talking about the book and what inspired him to write it, the director says, “From the year 1982 I have been directing films and then way before that for 15 years I have been writing stories. Since I was directing movies for the past 40 years, and I am a writer too, with my experience I have written this book. I have named the book as Evo Konni Gurtukostunnayi, I cannot say that there might not be directors writing a book on their experiences.

In this book, I have only written 11 films’ stories and the rest of the 15 I will be writing soon. Way back in the years I worked for a film as an assistant director and I have written about that experience as well. In the year 1979, I had worked on the classic Sankarabharanam which is a famous film and the director of the film is my guru K Vishwanath, I have written all my experiences of that as well.”

About what the book contains for the readers, he says, “It is about filmmaking, this is all my experiences with the films and how I went about it. For writing about 11 films the book is almost about 400 pages. I have released this book in the market already and one can also find it on e-commerce websites.” About his upcoming projects and write-ups that he will be coming up with soon, he says, “I will be directing a film soon and I will be writing another book whenever I get a gap or time from the film.”

