Quirky Google searches

Besides, words like 'Wordle' and 'Munugode' are the most searched words on Google in 2022. 

Published: 17th December 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD:  CE digs into Google’s ‘Year in Search-2022’ trends to find out questions that Hyderabadis ask Google. The results are not just about satisfying curiosity but are strange, intriguing and different from the rest of the world!

While the world is searching: ‘How to Drink Pornstar Martini’ and Indias for ‘How to delete a Facebook account,’ Hyderabadis are searching for, ‘How to pronounce ‘croissant’,’ this apart, citizens also searched quite a lot about, ‘What is the meaning of   emoji’ by inserting the actual emoji! Yes, a thing that Hyderabadis can only do.

Also, while the world wanted to know with the term search ‘Who is’ followed by Andrew Tate (American-British internet personality), and Indians about ‘Who is the president of India 2022’,’ Telanganites wanted to know, ‘Who is eliminated in Bigg Boss Six Telugu’ and ‘Who invented exams.’

Hyderabadis also made travel-related searches that have picked up big time in 2022, as more destinations re-opened after the pandemic, Wayanad is the most searched-for travel destination. This apart, the world is searching: ‘How to become rich,’ and Indians on ‘How to become a people magnet,’ for us it’s: ‘How to become miss universe’ on Google.

On Youtube, Hyderabadis have searched for ‘How to become thin’ followed by ‘How to become a CEO’. Sometimes, Hyderabad’s get emotional too and search for things on Youtube like: ‘How to forget someone you love’. Sometimes, they get curious and ask Youtube for explainers like, ‘Why is the sky blue?’  They sometimes get frustrated and search things like, ‘Why is AC not cooling’ or ‘Why is Instagram not working’. Oftentimes, searches are cute, like: ‘How to make greeting cards for Teachers Day,’ ‘How to decorate Diya,’ or ‘How to make friendship band with paper.’   Besides, words like ‘Wordle’ and ‘Munugode’ are the most searched words on Google in 2022. 

